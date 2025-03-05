Hi, Subscriber

Packers Projected as Front-Runners to Sign 16.5 Career Sack Defender

The Green Bay Packers have consistently prioritized the edge defender position in recent years. They have made significant investments, including a first-round selection and a major contract for Rashan Gary, free-agent acquisitions like Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith, and another first-round pick spent on Lukas Van Ness. Now, they may be preparing to add another high-impact player to their defensive front.

According to Wendell Ferreira and Destin Adams of A to Z Sports, the Packers are expected to target Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo when the 2025 free agency period opens on Monday, March 10.

A second-round pick in 2021, Odeyingbo has accumulated 16.5 career sacks, with 11 coming over the last two seasons. In 2024, he recorded 42 pressures for the Colts, a figure that would rank second on the Packers’ roster, trailing only Rashan Gary’s 47.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has emphasized the importance of pass rushers in maintaining a strong defense. “You’re always looking. With pass rushers, you can never have enough,” Gutekunst said after the season. He also praised defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley for his work in improving the unit. “The strides we took during the season were really impressive, and I’m excited to see what Jeff can do in Year 2.”

Financial Flexibility and Packers’ Preferred Player Profile

The Green Bay Packers enter the 2025 league year with $46.33 million in cap space. After accounting for necessary procedural moves, they have approximately $28 million available for free agency. Typically, teams structure contracts to minimize first-year cap hits, giving Green Bay the flexibility to pursue a high-profile signing like Dayo Odeyingbo.

Brian Gutekunst and Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard share a preference for athletic pass rushers with high upside, making Odeyingbo a natural fit for Green Bay’s defensive strategy. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that Odeyingbo is projected to command a contract in the range of $16 million to $20 million per year.

Green Bay often targets players entering their second contracts in free agency, believing they provide value before hitting their peak performance. At just 25 years old, Odeyingbo fits this profile perfectly and the Packers’ preference for large edge rushers, standing at 6’6″, 286lbs, and Omenihu at 6’5″, 280lbs. Historically, Gutekunst has favored pass rushers weighing at least 270 lbs.

Why the Colts May Let Odeyingbo Walk

Despite his value to the team, Indianapolis appears poised to let Odeyingbo test free agency. The Indianapolis Colts used their 2024 first-round pick on Laiatu Latu, in part because they anticipated tough decisions regarding their defensive line. With Odeyingbo, Kwity Paye, and Samson Ebukam all vying for new deals, Indianapolis may not have the cap flexibility to retain all three players.

Losing Odeyingbo will be a tough pill to swallow for Colts fans, as he has been a key rotational player and is now ready to assume a full-time starting role. His versatility allows him to play along the entire defensive line, making him an asset in both pass-rushing and run-defense situations. If signed by the Packers or another team, he would thrive in a defensive scheme that incorporates high-frequency stunts and creative pressure packages.

For the Green Bay Packers, acquiring Dayo Odeyingbo would solidify their pass rush and add another high-upside player to their defensive front. Whether they secure his services or not, Green Bay’s front office appears committed to maintaining an elite defensive unit in 2025 and beyond.

