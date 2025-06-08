Packers QB Jordan Love Sounds Off About Aaron Rodgers Signing with Steelers

The Green Bay Packers have set the gold standard for stability at the quarterback position over the last 30 years with names like Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers, and Jordan Love being the only noteworthy starters under center for the franchise in three decades.

Despite the organization drafting Love to succeed Rodgers in Green Bay, the current Packers QB had nothing but positive memories of Rodgers during their together with the Packers.

Jordan Love Sounds Off About Aaron Rodgers Signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Jason Wilde of Channel 3000 spoke with Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love about Aaron Rodgers recently signing with

“I was excited for A-Rod. I don’t think I was too surprised,” said Love during his interview with Channel 3000.“I feel like there were a lot of rumors going on throughout the whole offseason about him going to the Steelers.”

Despite the awkward situation the Packers placed both quarterbacks in by selecting Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Love appears to be happy Rodgers is playing football in 2025.

“I was excited for him, that he was obviously coming back and going to be playing,” said Love. “There were also some rumors that he might be done, so just knowing he’s going to keep playing, that’s pretty awesome.”

Jordan Love Reflects on His Time in Green Bay with Aaron Rodgers

Despite the weird situation the Packers created for both players, Rodgers was uniquely equipped to navigate the situation given how he was selected in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft to replace Brett Favre.

When reflecting on how Rodgers handled the situation, Love spoke glowingly of his predecessor.

Love said, “I appreciate definitely the way A-Rod handled being in that situation, and I think a big part of it — which he told me — was he knew how it was for him being in that same position, and the things that he went through and the way the situation might’ve been handled [differently],”

Rodgers was still at the peak of his powers and won back-to-back MVPs the first two years Love was on the roster, which could’ve created a rough relationship between the two players. Yet, Rodgers and Love still developed a strong relationship during their time together.

Love added, “In my time with A-Rod, we had a great relationship. It was awesome being in the same room with him, being able to learn. He was amazing with everything. And I definitely appreciate the way he handled everything on the outside with obviously him leaving and me taking over, and he’s been very supportive of me [since]… It definitely helped with some of the negativity that might’ve come with that. But A-Rod handled it like a pro and did very right by me.”

Rodgers has never had the chance to play against the Packers over the last two seasons, but the two are finally set to face off against one another on October 26, 2025 when Green Bay travels to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers.

A primetime national audience is appropriate for such an event, which should have both quarterbacks circling this Week 8 matchup.