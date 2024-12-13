Packers Receive Bad News Ahead of SNF Game vs. Seahawks

Green Bay Packers' cornerback Jaire Alexander looks on against the Chicago Bears

The Green Bay Packers were hopeful two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander would return this Sunday vs. the Seattle Seahawks. Instead, the Packers will play another game without their second-highest-paid player.

By officially being ruled for Sunday’s game, it marks the fourth consecutive week Alexander will miss with a knee injury.

Alexander suffered a torn PCL on the final play of the Week 8 win vs. Jacksonville. After missing the following week against Detroit, Alexander tried to play in Chicago. He lasted ten snaps before re-aggravating the injury.

Despite the prognosis, there was initial optimism that Alexander could play this Sunday.

Packers’ Early Week Confidence

Alexander was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week. Head coach Matt LaFleur did not list him on either day’s injury report — a result that made the cornerback confident he would play against the Seahawks.

“I have more of a chance this week than I had last week,” Alexander said after Thursday’s practice.

Head coach Matt LaFleur had a differing opinion, shutting down Alexander before Friday’s practice and for the rest of the Week 15.

When asked why Alexander did not practice, LaFleur stated, “Just based on what I saw the last couple days, it didn’t feel like he was ready to play. There are certain requirements to get out there and go play, like certain speeds and what not. And when you’re not hitting them, you’re not ready to play.”

LaFleur clarified that he wanted to avoid another situation like Chicago and not put his team behind the eight ball.

“I just did not want to have another situation like Chicago, quite frankly. Where [Alexander] is in for a couple of plays, and it puts a bind on every other area. It puts some guys in some tough spots in regards to special teams, and also you want to get the guys that are going to have to go play the reps. So, I think that’s an important part of it.”

With Alexander out, the Packers will continue to rely on Ke’Sean Nixon, Eric Stokes, and Carrington Valentine in the secondary. While the Packers are confident in the group, they know what Alexander can add to the defense.

Alexander’s Absence vs. Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks may not be a high-powered offense, but they are hitting strides at the right time. Having won four games in a row, quarterback Geno Smith ranks second in the league with 3,474 passing yards, and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has caught four touchdowns in five weeks.

Green Bay Packers’ defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley spoke to the media on Thursday about what it would mean to have Alexander back on the field.

“I think we all know the answer to that question. When Ja is healthy, he’s one of the best corners in our league,” Hafley said. “Week in and week out, when you’re playing against some premier players, sometimes it’s helpful to have a premier player to have out there with him.”

“If he’s available, that would be great. If he’s not, I say this with complete confidence in all the other players we have, I’m confident that they’ll go out and we’ll compete and continue to play better and play good defense. But like Matt [LaFleur] said, he was out there today, and we’ll see what tomorrow and the next day bring. But I know he’s trying.”

The Packers will have to wait another week to see if Alexander can play. In the meantime, they must win in Seattle to retain a grip on the fifth seed in the NFC Wild Card standings.