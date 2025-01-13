Packers Receiver Suffers Scary Injury During Wild Card Loss

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs exited Sunday’s 22-10 Wild Card loss against the Philadelphia Eagles after suffering another head injury. On a 2nd and eight, in the third quarter, quarterback Jordan Love targeted Doubs in the end zone. While double-covered, Doubs jumped for the ball, but on the way down, his head slammed to the ground.

Doubs lay motionless in Philadelphia’s end zone, immediately drawing the attention of Green Bay’s training staff. The Fox broadcast cut to a commercial to allow them to evaluate Doubs’ injury. Unfortunately, it was not enough, as Doubs had only sat up by the time the commercial break had ended. Fox then cut to another timeout, which afforded Doubs enough time to finally get to his feet. He was then helped off the field, aided by trainers.

As play resumed, Doubs headed into the locker room. He did not return and was being evaluated for a concussion, according to Fox sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi.

Before exiting, Doubs caught two passes for 13 yards.



Romeo Doubs Concussion History

Doubs initially suffered a concussion in the Packers’ Week 12 win against the San Francisco 49ers. He missed the following two weeks with lingering effects. The injury led the former fourth-round pick to wear a protective guardian cap upon his return.

Doubs put together his best stretch of the season in the three games leading up to Sunday’s Wild Card bout. Catching 12 passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns in 19 targets, Doubs was supposed to be an integral part of the Packers offense.

The Packers were already battling significant injuries to the receiver room. 2022 second-round pick Christian Watson had already been ruled out after suffering a torn ACL in a Week 18 loss against the Chicago Bears.

Other Packers Injuries

The Green Bay Packers roster suffered brutal injury after brutal injury. The carnage started in the first half when left guard Elgton Jenkins exited Sunday’s Wild Card game.

Jenkins, a two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman, needed help in getting off the field after suffering a stinger after getting a shot to his shoulder from an Eagles defensive player at the start of the Packers’ second offensive possession. He did not return the rest of the first half and was ruled out after halftime.

Following Jenkins was defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt, who was quickly ruled out with a lower leg injury.

In the second half, Green Bay’s leading receiver Jayden Reed was also helped off the field after a tackle by Eagles’ safety Reed Blankenship. Reed was holding his right shoulder as he exited the game with the Packers’ training staff. He did not return.

With under five minutes left in the game, edge rusher Rashan Gary limped off the field. Linebacker Quay Walker also needed help getting off the field with 3:12 remaining in the fourth quarter.

As if the previous five injuries were not enough, Packers’ staring center Josh Myers suffered a brutal injury to his leg after backup left guard Kadeem Telfort fell on him. Myers was taken off the field in a cart.