Packers Release Former All-Conference WR Just 3 Weeks After Signing Him

The Green Bay Packers gave Coleman Owen a spot on their active roster three weeks ago.

On Saturday, they let him go.

Green Bay announced Owen’s release Nov. 14 as part of five roster moves. The former first-team All-MAC receiver lost his spot the same day the Packers activated Skyy Moore from injured reserve.

Owen had signed to the 53-man roster Oct. 24. His release came exactly 21 days later, ending a brief period that followed his arrival on the practice squad in September.

Packers Release Coleman Owen After Four Appearances

Owen, 25, joined Green Bay’s practice squad Sept. 30. The Packers elevated him for their Week 6 game against the Dallas Cowboys, and he returned a punt for 16 yards.

A week later, general manager Brian Gutekunst signed him to the active roster. That gave the undrafted receiver a place on the team beyond a temporary gameday elevation.

His work came largely outside the passing game. According to his Packers player profile, Owen appeared in four games for Green Bay without recording a reception. The team’s statistics list one fumble, which he lost.

The 5-foot-10, 181-pound receiver began his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts. Indianapolis signed him as an undrafted free agent in May 2025.

He spent his rookie season on the Colts’ practice squad and appeared in two games. He returned five kickoffs for 141 yards, averaging 28.2 yards per return, and added one punt return for 2 yards.

Owen’s Release Comes as Others Return

Owen brought strong college action to Green Bay. He earned first-team All-MAC honors at Ohio in 2024 following five seasons at Northern Arizona.

According to his Ohio biography, he caught 78 passes for a school-record 1,245 yards and eight touchdowns that season. He started all 14 games and became the third Bobcats receiver to top 1,000 yards in a season.

His college production has yet to carry over to an NFL reception. Across his six appearances with Indianapolis and Green Bay, return work has supplied his production.

Saturday’s moves for the Packers bring back a receiver prior to Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Moore had dealt with an ankle injury. Green Bay listed him as questionable Friday, when he still needed activation to play.

The Packers activated running back Chris Brooks, too. They placed tight end Josh Whyle on injured reserve and elevated tight end Drake Dabney from the practice squad for gameday.

The team’s announcement didn’t include a corresponding practice squad agreement for Owen.