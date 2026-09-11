Packers Release Versatile WR With Another Move Expected: Report

The Green Bay Packers could make several moves with wide receiver Bo Melton ahead of the team’s Week 1 matchup. Green Bay executed the first of those potential moves Friday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on September 11 the Packers released Melton. The transaction came after Melton practiced with the team Friday, which was one of the reasons why the move was pretty surprising.

“Packers have released WR Bo Melton,” wrote Schefter on X.

However, ESPN’s Rob Demovsky and The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman both explained on X that the Packers plan to sign Melton to their practice squad and then promote him to the active roster for Week 1. If done, Melton will dress for Green Bay on Sunday versus the Minnesota Vikings.

“Yes, Bo Melton is going to be released. It’s a roster management thing and he is expected back, likely even before Sunday,” wrote Demovsky. The Packers have done this with other players in the past (e.g. Tyrone Davis, Matt Orzech).

“Melton will still play Sunday as a practice squad elevation and return to the 53 next week,” wrote Schneidman. “This is a roster management move by the Packers.

“Not exactly sure why, but Melton will remain with the team.”

Melton is entering his fourth full season with the Packers. The team signed him toward the end of the 2022 campaign.

The wide receiver started his career as a seventh-round pick for the Seattle Seahawks. Melton, though, never played for the Seahawks and has only dressed for the Packers in the regular season.

The Packers have deployed Melton on all three units over the last four years. He hasn’t received any snaps at cornerback in the regular season, but the team tried out Melton in the secondary last year.

At receiver, Melton has posted 28 catches, 416 yards and two touchdowns in 38 career games.