Packers Remain in Top 10 of Recent Power Rankings on NFL.com

The Green Bay Packers have consistently stuck to the model of building their team through the NFL Draft, which can make for some uneventful free agency periods for the franchise.

Yet, after opening up the wallet for both Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney in free agency last offseason, some thought the Packers could be aggressive again in 2025.

Through the first week of free agency action, the Packers have reverted back to their quieter ways — which fortunately hasn’t impacted their status as a top 10 team on a recent NFL.com power rankings piece.

Packers Rank at No. 8 in Recent Power Rankings

Power rankings in March can often be an overlooked endeavor, but Eric Edholm of NFL.com decided to drop his list of where teams fall in the NFL pecking order through the first week of free agency.

Edholm wrote, “Some harbored dreams of trading for Trey Hendrickson or DK Metcalf, but neither of those moves materialized, with the actual additions of nickelback Nate Hobbs and guard Aaron Banks paling in comparison.”

Green Bay didn’t exactly splurge like they did last offseason, but signing Banks to a four-year deal worth up to $77 million isn’t exactly being frugal either. Banks should immediately join an offensive line unit that helped the aforementioned Jacobs rush for 1,329 yards and 15 scores in his first season with the Packers.

Nate Hobbs also received a four-year deal, but a slightly lower cost. His $48 million contract means he should contribute immediately to a secondary that could be without standout CB Jaire Alexander in the near future.

Edholm commented on the Green Bay cornerback situation by adding, “Cornerback still seems like a spot where the Packers could add, and they have the flexibility to do so. And it continues to feel likely they’ll move on from Jaire Alexander at some point. But the thing about this team under GM Brian Gutekunst is that it has found ways to get the roster in good shape more often than not by training camp. I suspect these Packers will do the same by the time we get to July.”

One can’t exactly say it is imminent that Alexander will not be with the Packers for the 2025 NFL season, but his potential exit certainly adds a bit more context as to why Green Bay decided to prioritize Hobbs in free agency.

Despite ranking eighth on the power rankings, Green Bay is listed as the third-highest team in the NFC North — behind both the Detroit Lions (5th) and Minnesota Vikings (7th).

What Other Moves Could Come from Green Bay This Offseason?

Outside of these two signings, the Packers have mostly been quiet this offseason.

They did re-sign both K Brandon McManus and LB Isaiah McDuffie and inked WR Mecole Hardman to one-year prove it deal — but nothing that really moves the needle.

The Packers’ roster is filled with young talent that will likely need to develop into bigger producers for the team to make some real noise in the NFC in 2025.

Green Bay currently holds the No. 23 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and could go in a multitude of directions.

The Alexander situation could force see the team elect to add depth in the secondary or attempt to find a big play replacement for Christian Watson — who injured his knee late in the 2024 NFL season.

Other receivers who are still available on the open market are Stefon Diggs, Amari Cooper, and Keenan Allen.