Packers Retain Key Front Office Executive Amid NFL Job Moves

Jon-Eric Sullivan, the Green Bay Packers‘ vice president of player personnel, will continue his tenure with the organization. Sullivan was a finalist for the Jacksonville Jaguars’ general manager position, but the role ultimately went to James Gladstone, the Los Angeles Rams’ director of scouting, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

With all NFL general manager positions now filled, Sullivan remains an integral part of the Packers’ front office. Since assuming his current role in 2022, he has been the second-highest executive in the team’s scouting department, reporting directly to general manager Brian Gutekunst. Additionally, Russ Ball serves as the executive vice president and director of football operations, overseeing salary cap management.

Jon Eric-Sullivan’s Career Built in Green Bay

Sullivan’s NFL journey began in 2003 with an internship at the Packers, an opportunity that profoundly shaped his career. He held various scouting roles between 2004 and 2015 before earning a promotion in 2016. Former Packers general manager Ted Thompson elevated him to director of college scouting, marking a significant turning point in his trajectory.

When Brian Gutekunst took over as general manager in 2018 following Eliot Wolf’s departure, Sullivan rose to co-director of player personnel. His influence within the organization continued to expand, culminating in his 2022 promotion to vice president of player personnel. His role is crucial in shaping the Packers’ roster, and many around the league view him as a strong candidate for a general manager position in the near future. Eric-Sullivan’s ability to evaluate talent and build rosters has been instrumental in the Packers’ sustained success. He has played a pivotal role in key draft selections and free agency moves that have kept the team competitive year after year.

With Eric-Sullivan part of the front office, the Packers have notably drafted quarterback Jordan Love and edge rusher Rashan Gary. He was also part of the scouting department that nailed the 2023 draft, which helped push the Packers to legitimate playoff contenders.

Future GM Prospects and League-Wide Recognition

Although Jon Eric-Sullivan did not secure a general manager role this offseason, he garnered significant interest from multiple teams. In addition to being a finalist for the Jaguars’ position, he also advanced deep into the hiring process for the Tennessee Titans’ general manager vacancy. Sullivan has conducted interviews with several teams, including the New York Jets, demonstrating his growing reputation in league circles. His in-person interview in Jacksonville signified how close he came to securing the job.

As the Green Bay Packers’ scouting department continues to evolve, Sullivan remains at the forefront. He works alongside key personnel, including director of player personnel John Wojciechowski, director of football operations Milt Hendrickson, director of college scouting Matt Malaspina, assistant director of college scouting Patrick Moore, director of pro personnel Richmond Williams, and national scout Sam Seale.

With his wealth of experience and strong track record, Sullivan is well-positioned to land a general manager role in the coming years. His deep understanding of roster construction, leadership skills, and extensive scouting background make him one of the top rising executives in the NFL. For now, however, he remains a vital asset to the Green Bay Packers’ front office, continuing to play a key role in shaping the team’s future.