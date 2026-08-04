Packers’ $33 Million Starter Ranked Among NFL’s Worst at Position

The Green Bay Packers showed their faith in Sean Rhyan when they handed the converted guard a new contract after his midseason move to center.

One national evaluation suggests that faith still comes with considerable risk.

Pro Football Focus ranked Rhyan No. 30 among the NFL’s 32 projected starting centers in a list published Aug. 4.

Only two projected starters finished below him.

The most concerning number was attached to the part of the job that directly affects Jordan Love.

Rhyan’s 37.8 pass-blocking grade ranked last among 40 qualifying centers during the 2025 season.

Rhyan performed much better as a run blocker, earning a 71.2 grade in that category.

PFF said his work on the ground should keep him in the lineup but warned the Packers could “lack answers for interior pressure” without improvement.

Packers Bet $33 Million on Rhyan’s Growth

Green Bay did more than pencil Rhyan into the starting lineup.

The Packers signed him to a three-year, $33 million extension in March.

The agreement included an $11 million signing bonus and can reach $39 million, turning what began as an emergency position change into a long-term commitment.

Rhyan entered the league as a third-round pick in 2022 and became Green Bay’s full-time right guard two years later.

His place in the lineup became less secure in 2025 when he rotated with Jordan Morgan, who eventually emerged as the preferred option.

The Packers still found a role for Rhyan after Elgton Jenkins suffered a season-ending ankle injury against Philadelphia in Week 10.

Rhyan had minimal experience at center, but he finished the season there and convinced the organization to keep him in the middle.

Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich told Packers.com in June that Rhyan “kept getting better and better and better” as he learned the position.

Stenavich also praised his ability to make calls and set the protection.

PFF’s ranking shows the gap between Green Bay’s internal optimism and Rhyan’s production.

Jenkins landed at No. 18 on the same list after earning a pass-blocking grade of at least 72.0 in six of his seven NFL seasons.

Rhyan Has Full Offseason to Fix Protection

Rhyan’s ranking deserves context.

He took over one of the offense’s most demanding positions during the season and learned its responsibilities while facing weekly game plans.

He now has a full offseason and training camp to build chemistry with Love and the rest of the line.

Packers.com identified the unit’s development as one of the central stories of training camp, noting that injuries and lineup changes left the group in flux throughout 2025.

The 6-foot-5, 321-pound Rhyan has the size and run-blocking strength to remain part of Green Bay’s preferred five.

His transition also gives the Packers a center who already understands the responsibilities at guard and how the pieces around him fit together.

The worry is whether that versatility means reliable protection against defensive tackles attacking the middle.

Pressure arriving directly in front of a quarterback can close passing lanes and force an offense off schedule before routes develop.

Green Bay already made its decision before PFF released the ranking.

Rhyan has the contract and the starting position, so he must go out there and substantiate his worth.