Packers Season-Saver Listed as Potential Trade Asset

The Green Bay Packers are entering a pivotal offseason. After a successful 2024 campaign that led to an 11-6 record, Green Bay faltered in the Wild Round vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. Now tasked with making the correct coaching staff and roster adjustments, general manager Brian Gutekunst has his sights set on one thing: winning a Super Bowl. With that in mind, the Packers have already experienced multiple coaching staff alterations, including the return of Luke Getsy as offensive assistant. However, it is free agency and the NFL draft that will truly shape the potential of the team.

Whether it be key departures or acquisitions, the Packers are great position to make a splash this offseason due to having seven draft picks and an estimated $42 million in cap space, per Over the Cap.

According to one analyst, trading away backup quarterback Malik Willis is one move Green Bay should make.

Packers Trading Malik Willis?

In his latest piece for Bleacher Report, Alex Ballentine lists three potential trade assets for the Packers. Among them is backup quarterback Malik Willis.

Off the bat, trading Malik Willis would be ridiculous. He practically saved the Packers’ season and kept them afloat in an ultra-competitive NFC North division. In two starts, Willis helped lead Green Bay to a 2-0 record and looked far from the third-round bust acquired from Tennessee. Throwing for 324 yards, two touchdowns, and completing 75 percent of his passes, Willis displayed the promise of a capable starting quarterback. However, it was Willis’ rushing ability that was the biggest difference maker.

In just 12 attempts, Willis ran for 114 yards and one touchdown, completely altering the Packers’ offensive game plan. The change threw off opposing defenses and was an example of how Willis still be an effective weapon at the quarterback position.

So, with all that said, why does Ballentine suggest trading Willis this offseason?

Why Would Green Bay Trade Willis?

Ballentine points to one simple reason for Green Bay to trade away Malik Willis: Draft pick compensation.

“The Packers traded a seventh-round pick for Malik Willis last offseason. If someone were to offer a better draft pick than that, it would make sense to trade him away. The former third-rounder did enough in his two starts this season to potentially generate some interest.”

While not the best reason to trade someone, Willis could provide an intriguing option for many teams. He only has a $1.4 million cap hit, so the odds Green Bay keeps him are high. However, with the value of backup quarterbacks increasing in recent years, Willis could be a hot commodity on the trade market.

Ballentine does not list any teams as potential suitors, but the NFC West could be a division pawing to acquire Willis. Los Angeles Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford recently hinted at playing elsewhere, which could open a spot on the 2024 division winner.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers are going to extend Brock Purdy’s contract this offseason. Yet, Purdy has already suffered multiple injuries that could make San Francisco want to improve the backup position. With Joshua Dobbs and Brandon Allen impending free agents, the 49ers could be a name to look out for.

Although unlikely the Green Bay Packers are willing to move Malik Willis, his production and familiarity in a wide-zone system make him an ideal fit for many teams this offseason. If the Packers were to receive a trade offer including a fourth-round pick, it may be too good to turn down.