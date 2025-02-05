Hi, Subscriber

Packers Send $84 Million Pro Bowler to Jaguars in Proposed Trade

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Green Bay Packers' cornerback Jaire Alexander
Getty
Green Bay Packers' cornerback Jaire Alexander looks on against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter at Soldier Field

The Green Bay Packers are entering a pivotal offseason. After a successful 2024 campaign that led to an 11-6 record, Green Bay faltered in the Wild Round vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. Now tasked with making the correct coaching staff and roster adjustments, general manager Brian Gutekunst has his sights set on one thing: winning a Super Bowl. With that in mind, the Packers have already experienced multiple coaching staff alterations, including the return of Luke Getsy as offensive assistant. However, it is free agency and the NFL draft that will truly shape the potential of the team.

Whether it be key departures or acquisitions, the Packers are in a great position to make a splash this offseason due to their seven draft picks and an estimated $42 million in cap space, per Over the Cap.

According to one analyst, trading away cornerback Jaire Alexander is one move Green Bay should make.

Packers Trading Jaire Alexander?

In his latest piece for Bleacher Report, Alex Ballentine lists three potential trade assets for the Packers. Among them is cornerback Jaire Alexander.

Ballentine points to Alexander’s lengthy injury history as a main reason Green Bay should look to move on from the two-time Pro Bowler.

Over the last two seasons, Alexander has played a total of 14 games. In 2023, Alexander suffered a shoulder injury in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams, which cost him six games. This season, Alexander missed two games with a groin injury before developing a knee injury.

Alexander suffered a torn PCL on the final play of the Week 8 win vs. Jacksonville. After missing the following week against Detroit, Alexander tried to play in Chicago. He lasted ten snaps before re-aggravating the injury.

When healthy, Alexander’s impact on the field is undeniable. A two-time Pro Bowler and two-time second-team All-Pro honoree, he has been a playmaker in Green Bay’s defense. In just seven games last season, Alexander recorded two interceptions, including a pick-six, adding to his career total of 12 interceptions.

Still, his injury history complicates his value. For a team like the Packers, who are looking to build a perennial contender and manage the salary cap effectively, retaining Alexander might not be a prudent move. His substantial cap hit could hinder the team’s ability to address other pressing needs during the offseason.

Potential Trade Destination for Alexander

If the Packers do decide to trade Alexander, they can save $6.8 million, as Ballentine notes. On top of the financial savings, Green Bay should be able to secure a valuable trade package in exchange for the seven-year pro. 

One potential trade partner Ballentine lists is the Jacksonville Jaguars. Due to Alexander’s connection to former Packers’ linebacker coach Anthony Campanile, who is now their defensive coordinator, Ballentine believes the Jaguars could be a perfect destination for the cornerback. 

“There’s a decent amount of risk that comes with acquiring Alexander, but the Jags are in a position where they might need to take some risks,” Ballentine wrote. “They have enough cap space to get aggressive, and they have to make up some ground on the Texans within the division. If Alexander can return to form, this trade would be a bargain.”

Ballentine adds that Campanile could help Alexander return to form and be a big addition to a Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense in need of a big-time playmaker. 

Trade Proposal:

  • Packers receive: 2025 third-round pick (No. 88) 
  • Jaguars receive: CB Jaire Alexander and 2026 sixth-round pick

 

The Green Bay Packers and Alexander have already voiced a mutual annoyance with each other. With the ability to save money and the potential to secure a day two draft pick, Green Bay could feel inclined to move on from Jaire Alexander this offseason. 

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

Read More
,

Green Bay Packers Players

Jaire Alexander's headshot J. Alexander
Deslin Alexandre's headshot D. Alexandre
Zayne Anderson's headshot Z. Anderson
Corey Ballentine's headshot C. Ballentine
Karl Brooks's headshot K. Brooks
Chris Brooks's headshot C. Brooks
Omar Brown's headshot O. Brown
Javon Bullard's headshot J. Bullard
Kenny Clark's headshot K. Clark
Sean Clifford's headshot S. Clifford
Edgerrin Cooper's headshot E. Cooper
Brenton Cox's headshot B. Cox
Alonzo Davis's headshot L. Davis
Tyler Davis's headshot T. Davis
Andre Dillard's headshot A. Dillard
AJ Dillon's headshot A. Dillon
Romeo Doubs's headshot R. Doubs
Isaiah Dunn's headshot I. Dunn
Kingsley Enagbare's headshot K. Enagbare
James Ester's headshot J. Ester
John FitzPatrick's headshot J. FitzPatrick
Rashan Gary's headshot R. Gary
Travis Glover's headshot T. Glover
Lideatrick Griffin's headshot T. Griffin
Kamal Hadden's headshot K. Hadden
Alex Hale's headshot A. Hale
Kaleb Hayes's headshot K. Hayes
Marquis Hayes's headshot M. Hayes
Malik Heath's headshot M. Heath
Julian Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Trey Hill's headshot T. Hill
Ty'Ron Hopper's headshot T. Hopper
Josh Jacobs's headshot J. Jacobs
Elgton Jenkins's headshot E. Jenkins
Donovan Jennings's headshot D. Jennings
Cornelius Johnson's headshot C. Johnson
Kalen King's headshot K. King
Tucker Kraft's headshot T. Kraft
MarShawn Lloyd's headshot M. Lloyd
Jordan Love's headshot J. Love
Johnny Lumpkin's headshot J. Lumpkin
Jeremiah Martin's headshot J. Martin
Isaiah McDuffie's headshot I. McDuffie
Xavier McKinney's headshot X. McKinney
Brandon McManus's headshot B. McManus
Bo Melton's headshot B. Melton
Ellis Merriweather's headshot E. Merriweather
Jacob Monk's headshot J. Monk
Jordan Morgan's headshot J. Morgan
Arron Mosby's headshot A. Mosby
Luke Musgrave's headshot L. Musgrave
Josh Myers's headshot J. Myers
Keisean Nixon's headshot K. Nixon
Kitan Oladapo's headshot K. Oladapo
Matthew Orzech's headshot M. Orzech
Leonard Payne's headshot L. Payne
Keith Randolph's headshot K. Randolph
Jayden Reed's headshot J. Reed
Sean Rhyan's headshot S. Rhyan
Robert Rochell's headshot R. Rochell
Nesta Jade Silvera's headshot N. Silvera
Ben Sims's headshot B. Sims
T.J. Slaton's headshot T. Slaton
Eric Stokes's headshot E. Stokes
Messiah Swinson's headshot M. Swinson
Kadeem Telfort's headshot K. Telfort
Zach Tom's headshot Z. Tom
Carrington Valentine's headshot C. Valentine
Lukas Van Ness's headshot L. Van Ness
Quay Walker's headshot Q. Walker
Rasheed Walker's headshot R. Walker
Christian Watson's headshot C. Watson
Daniel Whelan's headshot D. Whelan
Dontayvion Wicks's headshot D. Wicks
Evan Williams's headshot E. Williams
Malik Willis's headshot M. Willis
Eric Wilson's headshot E. Wilson
Emanuel Wilson's headshot E. Wilson
Colby Wooden's headshot C. Wooden
Devonte Wyatt's headshot D. Wyatt

Comments

Packers Send $84 Million Pro Bowler to Jaguars in Proposed Trade

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x