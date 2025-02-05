Packers Send $84 Million Pro Bowler to Jaguars in Proposed Trade

The Green Bay Packers are entering a pivotal offseason. After a successful 2024 campaign that led to an 11-6 record, Green Bay faltered in the Wild Round vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. Now tasked with making the correct coaching staff and roster adjustments, general manager Brian Gutekunst has his sights set on one thing: winning a Super Bowl. With that in mind, the Packers have already experienced multiple coaching staff alterations, including the return of Luke Getsy as offensive assistant. However, it is free agency and the NFL draft that will truly shape the potential of the team.

Whether it be key departures or acquisitions, the Packers are in a great position to make a splash this offseason due to their seven draft picks and an estimated $42 million in cap space, per Over the Cap.

According to one analyst, trading away cornerback Jaire Alexander is one move Green Bay should make.

Packers Trading Jaire Alexander?

In his latest piece for Bleacher Report, Alex Ballentine lists three potential trade assets for the Packers. Among them is cornerback Jaire Alexander.

Ballentine points to Alexander’s lengthy injury history as a main reason Green Bay should look to move on from the two-time Pro Bowler.

Over the last two seasons, Alexander has played a total of 14 games. In 2023, Alexander suffered a shoulder injury in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams, which cost him six games. This season, Alexander missed two games with a groin injury before developing a knee injury.

Alexander suffered a torn PCL on the final play of the Week 8 win vs. Jacksonville. After missing the following week against Detroit, Alexander tried to play in Chicago. He lasted ten snaps before re-aggravating the injury.

When healthy, Alexander’s impact on the field is undeniable. A two-time Pro Bowler and two-time second-team All-Pro honoree, he has been a playmaker in Green Bay’s defense. In just seven games last season, Alexander recorded two interceptions, including a pick-six, adding to his career total of 12 interceptions.

Still, his injury history complicates his value. For a team like the Packers, who are looking to build a perennial contender and manage the salary cap effectively, retaining Alexander might not be a prudent move. His substantial cap hit could hinder the team’s ability to address other pressing needs during the offseason.

Potential Trade Destination for Alexander

If the Packers do decide to trade Alexander, they can save $6.8 million, as Ballentine notes. On top of the financial savings, Green Bay should be able to secure a valuable trade package in exchange for the seven-year pro.

One potential trade partner Ballentine lists is the Jacksonville Jaguars. Due to Alexander’s connection to former Packers’ linebacker coach Anthony Campanile, who is now their defensive coordinator, Ballentine believes the Jaguars could be a perfect destination for the cornerback.

“There’s a decent amount of risk that comes with acquiring Alexander, but the Jags are in a position where they might need to take some risks,” Ballentine wrote. “They have enough cap space to get aggressive, and they have to make up some ground on the Texans within the division. If Alexander can return to form, this trade would be a bargain.”

Ballentine adds that Campanile could help Alexander return to form and be a big addition to a Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense in need of a big-time playmaker.

Trade Proposal:

Packers receive: 2025 third-round pick (No. 88)

Jaguars receive: CB Jaire Alexander and 2026 sixth-round pick

The Green Bay Packers and Alexander have already voiced a mutual annoyance with each other. With the ability to save money and the potential to secure a day two draft pick, Green Bay could feel inclined to move on from Jaire Alexander this offseason.