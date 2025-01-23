Packers’ Separation With $84 Million Star ‘Inevitable’: Report

The Green Bay Packers are confronting a significant decision regarding Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander, who has been a cornerstone of their defense. However, injuries and financial considerations have made his future with the team uncertain.

According to a report by CBS Sports’ Joel Corry, a separation between Alexander and the Packers appears “inevitable,” whether through trade or release.

Alexander, who signed a four-year, $84 million extension in 2022, is one of the NFL’s highest-paid cornerbacks. Yet his availability has been a persistent issue, with injuries limiting him to just 34 games over the last four seasons. Most recently, Alexander missed nine of the Packers’ last ten games due to a torn PCL that required surgery.

His contract poses a financial challenge for Green Bay. With a $25 million cap hit looming in 2025, the Packers could save $6.3 million by releasing him. However, trading Alexander might not yield much value, as teams may wait for his release to negotiate a more team-friendly deal.

Weighing Jaire Alexander’s Health vs. Talent

When healthy, Alexander’s impact on the field is undeniable. A two-time Pro Bowler and two-time second-team All-Pro honoree, he has been a playmaker in Green Bay’s defense. In just seven games last season, Alexander recorded two interceptions, including a pick-six, adding to his career total of 12 interceptions.

Still, his injury history complicates his value. For a team like the Packers, who are looking to build a perennial contender and manage the salary cap effectively, retaining Alexander might not be a prudent move. His substantial cap hit could hinder the team’s ability to address other pressing needs during the offseason.

Alexander’s uncertain future became more apparent during the Packers’ locker room cleanout.

According to NBC’s Kelly Hallinan, Alexander declined to speak with the media, citing uncertainty about his status with the team for the 2024 season. “I don’t have anything positive to say,” Alexander said, further fueling speculation about his potential departure.

The dilemma underscores the challenges NFL teams face when balancing player performance, durability, and financial realities. The Packers must now weigh Alexander’s elite-level talent against the long-term benefits of roster and salary cap flexibility.

Green Bay’s decision regarding Alexander could have ripple effects across their defense. If the team chooses to part ways with him, they will need to bolster their secondary, either through the draft or free agency, to maintain competitiveness in the NFC North.

Packers’ Next Steps

The offseason will be critical for Green Bay as they navigate many tough decisions. If the Packers opt to move on from Alexander, they will have to find a replacement. While Keisean Nixon has stated he wants to become the team’s top cornerback, Green Bay must still decide the futures of impending free agents Eric Stokes and Corey Ballentine.

Entering the 2025 offseason, the Packers will have an estimated $42 million in cap space, per Over the Cap.

Meaning they do not necessarily have to move off of Jaire Alexander. However, if they do, the Green Bay Packers must re-shuffle their cornerback room and find a player that can go toe-to-toe with the opposing team’s number one wide receiver.

The Packers have the 23rd overall pick and should be in prime position to secure a top cornerback in the 2025 NFL Draft.