Green Bay Packers Announce Return Duties Ahead of Vikings Game

The Green Bay Packers have sorted out a key special teams role ahead of their season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

New special teams coordinator Cam Achord confirmed that veteran wide receiver Skyy Moore will handle both kickoff and punt returns for Green Bay, giving the offseason addition a prominent role immediately.

Asked whether Moore would return kickoffs, punts or both, Achord left little ambiguity.

“He’ll be back there on both and everything, but you never know in kickoff who’s going to get the ball,” Achord said, according to NFL writer Jason B. Hirschhorn on X.

The decision follows an offseason in which Moore consistently appeared positioned to become Green Bay’s primary return specialist. He now gets his first chance to fill that role when the Packers visit Minnesota on Sept. 13.

Achord Hands Moore Both Return Jobs

Green Bay signed Moore to a one-year contract in March after his career-best season as a returner with the San Francisco 49ers.

The 25-year-old averaged 27.5 yards on 33 kickoff returns in 2025, finishing sixth in the NFL in that category. He also averaged 11.6 yards on 25 punt returns, which ranked seventh.

Moore flashed his big-play ability on both units. He recorded a 98-yard kickoff return against Arizona that stopped at the 1-yard line and later ripped off a 66-yard punt return against Cleveland.

Those numbers presented the Packers a clear reason to target Moore after altering their special teams operation during the offseason.

His arrival also gave Achord an experienced option for a role that had been divided among several players in Green Bay. The Packers’ first unofficial depth chart in August listed Moore as the No. 1 option on both punt and kickoff returns.

Achord’s latest comments remove any lingering uncertainty about how Green Bay plans to open the season.

Moore’s contract further indicated that the Packers saw a defined role for him. He signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal that includes a $1 million signing bonus and $1 million guaranteed.

Moore Has Opportunity to Cement Packers Role

Moore entered the NFL with much higher expectations on offense.

The Kansas City Chiefs selected him with the No. 54 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft after his college career at Western Michigan. His receiving production never developed into what Kansas City envisioned, although he did catch a touchdown in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII victory.

His move to San Francisco helped him find a more productive niche.

Moore caught only five passes for 87 yards during the 2025 regular season, but his impact in the return game gave him an avenue to another opportunity in free agency. Green Bay then made it known throughout the summer that it viewed him as more than a fringe roster candidate.

General manager Brian Gutekunst said in August that he expected Moore to contribute as both a returner and receiver, adding that he expected the former second-round pick to be part of the Packers’ roster.

The return responsibilities are now official heading into Week 1, as Green Bay will hope Moore can carry over the explosiveness he showed last season while providing Achord with some continuity at two positions that can quickly swing field position.