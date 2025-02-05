Packers Star Josh Jacobs Says Team Is ‘3 Pieces Away’ From Super Bowl

Hi, Subscriber

The Green Bay Packers had a tremendous 2024 season. Finishing with an 11-7 record and watching franchise quarterback Jordan Love and new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley take the team to new heights, Green Bay has placed itself in the perennial playoff contender category. However, after a Wild Card round loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, general manager Brian Gutekunst stated there was no more time to waste, proclaiming the time to win a Super Bowl is now.

Last offseason, Gutekunst signed safety Xavier McKinney and running back Josh Jacobs. Both additions gave the Packers a necessary to stay competitive in a packed NFC North playoff picture, with Jacobs finishing among the league leaders with 1,329 rushing yards and 16 total touchdowns.

Despite the successful season, Jacobs believes the Packers are “three pieces away,” from being true Super Bowl contenders. In an interview with Milwaukee radio station 97.3 the Game, Jacobs elaborated on his comments by focusing on the wide receiver position.

Packers Need a No. 1 Wide Receiver

Jacobs began by praising Green Bay’s young wideouts but did not mince words when talking about what the team needs this offseason.

“Obviously, we’ve got a really young group of receivers,” Jacobs said. “All can be really, really, really special, but I think personally we need the guy that’s proven to be a number one already. So, somebody we know is going to be a little bit more consistent.”

Jacobs shared a similar sentiment on Pro Football Talk Live.

The conversation then shifted to possible number one receivers on the market.

Josh Jacobs Recruiting Davante Adams?

While a guest on 97.3 The Game, the hosts indirectly asked Josh Jacobs about former Packers star and teammate with the Raiders, Davante Adams.

If he comes at the right price, tell him to slide. But, I’ve had some talks with Tae.”

Jacobs echoed the same thoughts after being asked if he would welcome a return of Adams to Green Bay on FanDuel’s Up and Adams show.

“Most definitely. I think, you know, he’s an amazing receiver and amazing person. I would want to see what it would cost, but I do think that we have a spot for him.”

The 2024 Pro Bowl running back continues by highlighting what bringing Adams back to Green Bay could do for the team’s young receivers. 

He’s a great leader. He practices hard and does things I’ll tell people. I remember one year, I may have only seen him drop two passes at practices the whole year. He’s one of them guys that is going to put the work in and lead the younger guys the right way. He’s going to give you nuggets that you can’t really coach. The way that he sees the game is different.”

The expectation is for the Green Bay Packers to explore the receiver market this offseason, particularly with Christian Watson recovering from a torn ACL. Inserting Adams would instantly bring a number-one receiver to Green Bay and give Jordan Love a more consistent weapon outside. 

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

