Packers vs. Steelers Tonight: How to Watch, Latest Odds & Prediction

The Green Bay Packers open their preseason Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and a familiar quarterback remains at the center of the intrigue.

Jordan Love is expected to play at Acrisure Stadium. Whether Aaron Rodgers joins him on the field remains less certain.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has already confirmed Love and most of Green Bay’s healthy starters are expected to see limited action.

Pittsburgh head coach Mike McCarthy, however, was discussing Rodgers’ preseason plan with his quarterback earlier in the week.

The game ultimately features Rodgers and McCarthy against their former franchise. For bettors, it also helps explain a line that’s eased toward Green Bay before kickoff.

Packers vs. Steelers: How to Watch, Start Time

The Packers and Steelers kick off at 7 p.m. ET Thursday, Aug. 13, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

The matchup will receive a national broadcast on NFL Network. Green Bay viewers can also watch through the Packers TV Network, while the game will air on KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh.

The Packers’ official viewing guide lists WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee and NBC 26 in Green Bay among the flagship stations carrying the preseason broadcast. Fans in Green Bay’s local market can also stream the game through Packers.com.

The Steelers’ viewing guide confirms the NFL Network broadcast along with KDKA and Pittsburgh’s preseason affiliate network. NFL+ is another streaming option, subject to the league’s local restrictions.

Green Bay should give viewers an early look at Love. LaFleur said this week he expects his starting quarterback to play, although the number of snaps remains fluid.

Running back Josh Jacobs has already been ruled out as he works back from a groin injury.

Packers vs. Steelers Odds & Prediction

Green Bay was a 2.5-point favorite Thursday morning, per Action Network. The Packers were -148 on the moneyline, Pittsburgh was +124 and the total stood at 39.5 points.

The quarterback plans make this one especially difficult to handicap.

Love is preparing to play, giving Green Bay at least some continuity with its starting offense. The Packers have used him in each preseason opener since he became the starter in 2023, and LaFleur has spoken openly about the value of getting his regulars some live work before September.

Rodgers’ outlook has been murkier.

McCarthy said Tuesday that he and Rodgers were discussing whether the 42-year-old would play. Rodgers didn’t take a preseason snap last year and indicated he was comfortable with either decision.

Pittsburgh should eventually turn the offense over to its younger quarterbacks regardless. Will Howard and rookie Drew Allar are both expected to get their first live game action in a long time,.

McCarthy has outlined a three-group approach, with his first unit playing roughly a series or two, the second group finishing the first half and the third handling the second.

Green Bay’s slight advantage comes from knowing Love and many healthy starters are expected to take the field, along with a Packers roster that should be able to test Pittsburgh’s younger quarterbacks once Rodgers exits — or if he never enters.

Prediction: Packers 21, Steelers 17.

Pick: Packers -2.5; lean Under 39.5.