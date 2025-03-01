Hi, Subscriber

Packers Targeting Versatile Top Cornerback in Free Agency: Report

New York Jets' cornerback D.J. Reed
New York Jets' cornerback D.J. Reed looks on during the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium

The Green Bay Packers will be active players in free agency this offseason, as reported by ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. Although Demovsky did not attend this year’s NFL Scouting Combine, he shared insights from agent sources who believe the Packers are preparing to make significant roster additions. During an appearance on ESPN Milwaukee’s Wilde & Tausch program, Demovsky stated that an agent told him, “Your team is going to be a player in free agency this year.”

General manager Brian Gutekunst has historically taken a measured approach to free agency, often opting for strategic signings rather than splashy acquisitions. However, with the team looking to solidify key areas on the roster, there is growing speculation that this offseason could mark a shift in philosophy. Green Bay has the financial flexibility to pursue impact players who can contribute immediately, making this a pivotal period for the franchise.

Demovsky highlights three key areas the Packers will focus on: cornerback, defensive line, and wide receiver. Given the available options in free agency, the defensive line target is likely a defensive end rather than a defensive tackle, as the latter position lacks well-rounded candidates this offseason.

“One guy I had heard to keep an eye on for the Packers is D.J Reed,” said Demovsky. Reed, who played for the New York Jets in 2024, was ranked 32nd out of 116 qualifying cornerbacks in Pro Football Focus’ grading system last season. Currently, he holds the number six spot on PFF’s list of overall free agents. With 70 NFL starts, Reed has played in defensive schemes similar to that of Green Bay’s new defensive coordinator, Jeff Hafley.

Reed’s Connection to Green Bay’s Defensive Scheme

D.J Reed’s history with defensive schemes closely aligns with Hafley’s approach. During Reed’s rookie season in 2018, his positional coach was Hafley, while Robert Saleh served as his defensive coordinator. Reed later played under Pete Carroll with the Seattle Seahawks—Carroll’s system being one that Saleh studied extensively between 2011 and 2013. After Seattle, Reed joined the New York Jets, where Saleh was the head coach for four seasons. Notably, Saleh worked as a consultant for the Packers in 2024, further strengthening the ties between Reed and Green Bay’s defensive staff.

Reed’s ability to adapt to multiple defensive schemes makes him an attractive option for the Packers, who are undergoing a transition with Hafley now leading the defensive unit. His versatility in both man and zone coverage could provide a much-needed boost to a secondary that struggled with consistency last season.

A Departure from the Packers’ Prototype?

One intriguing aspect of the Packers potentially targeting Reed is his physical profile. Historically, Green Bay has avoided drafting or signing smaller cornerbacks following the selection of Ahmad Carroll in 2004. Carroll, a perceived draft bust, had such a significant impact that the team stripped then-head coach Mike Sherman of his general manager title the following season.

At just 5’9”, Reed does not fit the Packers’ traditional preference for taller, more physically imposing cornerbacks. This potential shift in philosophy suggests the team may be prioritizing scheme fit and playmaking ability over size limitations.

As free agency approaches, the Packers’ actions will confirm whether their reported interest in D.J Reed and other free agents will materialize. With clear needs in multiple positions, Green Bay appears poised to make significant moves to bolster its roster for the 2024 season.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

Packers Targeting Versatile Top Cornerback in Free Agency: Report

