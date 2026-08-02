Packers’ Rising Offensive Star Called Packers’ Biggest Contract Decision

The Green Bay Packers have the luxury of an fielding an exceptional tight end in Tucker Kraft.

But as is customary in the NFL, a high-value contract looms.

Bleacher Report called Tucker Kraft one of the Packers’ biggest contract decision before the 2026 season, adding haste to an extension the organization has already acknowledged it wants to complete.

B/R’s Gary Davenport pointed to the tight end’s production before a torn ACL ended his 2025 season.

Kraft averaged 15.3 yards per reception and scored six touchdowns in eight games, numbers that bolstered his push for a raise before he reaches free agency in 2027.

Recent happenings make the decision more complicated.

Kraft came off the physically unable to perform list Friday and returned to individual drills, but he has yet to rejoin full team periods.

Bleacher Report suggested the Packers could be waiting for more evidence that his knee is back near full strength before committing to a long-term deal.

Kraft Says Contract Will Not Affect Return

Kraft doesn’t plan to protect himself while the negotiations continue.

Asked Friday whether he had any reservations about returning to full-speed work without an extension, Kraft answered, “Absolutely not,” per The Associated Press.

His priority is getting back to the player he was before the injury, even with the financial risk attached to practicing in the final year of his rookie contract.

Agent Jack Bechta has been communicating with Packers chief contract negotiator Russ Ball and general manager Brian Gutekunst on Kraft’s potential deal.

But Kraft said he intends to be his own advocate when the sides discuss his value.

“Every number, data point, argument, I’m going to be my own advocate as much as I can because I know what my abilities are and what I bring to the table,” Kraft said, via the AP piece.

That confidence is backed by an ascendence in Green Bay’s offense.

The 2023 third-round pick has 113 receptions for 1,551 yards and 15 touchdowns through 42 career games.

Before his injury last season, he was on pace to challenge the best statistical season by a tight end in franchise history.

Kraft’s return also matters for Jordan Love with his ability to create yards after the catch and block if necessary.

Packers Face a Tight End Market Decision

The question is no longer whether Kraft has earned an extension.

But rather, how far Green Bay is willing to go?

Kraft will earn a $3.624 million base salary in 2026 as part of the four-year, $5.54 million rookie contract he signed after the draft, according to Spotrac.

The next agreement could push him toward the top of the position.

George Kittle currently sits at $19.1 million per season.

Kraft doesn’t have Kittle’s considerable stat sheet, but hhe’s five years younger and was producing at a top-tier rate before the knee injury.

A healthy start to the season could make Green Bay’s price climb quickly.

Gutekunst said at the start of training camp that an agreement would be in the best interest of both sides. He also acknowledged that the Packers had worked through several other extensions before turning their attention toward Kraft.

“We have a little bit of time because he’s just not there yet,” Gutekunst said, via Pro Football Talk. “But I would expect, hopefully, that would get done.”

Kraft’s activation removed one uncertainty.

Each step toward team drills will remove another.