Packers’ Tucker Kraft Calls Out Problems After OT Win Over Jets

The Green Bay Packers avoided the type of loss that can linger for weeks.

Tucker Kraft still refused to let the result provide cover for the performance.

Green Bay rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter and beat the New York Jets 20-17 in overtime on Sept. 20. The comeback steadied the Packers after their season-opening collapse against the Minnesota Vikings, but it didn’t quiet Kraft’s concerns about the way they reached 1-1.

“We can’t let a win mask our problems,” Kraft said in a postgame video shared by The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman.

“We have to get back to the chalkboard; we have to be aggressive; we have to look in the mirror and set a standard for ourselves as a team and as each individual.”

Tucker Kraft Includes Himself in Packers’ Criticism

The official gamebook offered a harsh summary of Green Bay’s afternoon: 199 total yards, a 1-for-9 showing on third down, 14 penalties for 133 yards and five fumbles.

Kraft was part of the trouble. The fourth-year tight end caught two passes for 15 yards, fumbled after a 4-yard reception and recovered the ball himself. He also committed a holding penalty that wiped out a running play in the third quarter.

The Packers lost only one fumble, a fourth-quarter turnover by MarShawn Lloyd that allowed New York to begin a possession in the red zone. Green Bay’s defense limited the damage to a field goal, but the score left the Packers trailing 17-7 with 11:04 remaining.

Even the comeback contained missed opportunities. Green Bay stalled after Skyy Moore broke a 63-yard punt return to the Jets’ 19-yard line, settling for the tying field goal.

The offense then went nowhere after the defense delivered a fourth-down stop near midfield late in regulation.

Packers Face Short Turnaround After Escape

There was enough for Green Bay to appreciate.

Jordan Love threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Christian Watson to begin the rally, and rookie kicker Trey Smack made the tying and winning field goals.

Lukas Van Ness led a defense that dominated overtime and finished with nine tackles, 1.5 sacks, three tackles for loss and four quarterback hits.

The victory also required Green Bay to absorb a string of injuries. Jayden Reed and Zach Bako-Bewele were carted off on consecutive plays during the opening drive, while the offensive line lost additional players as the game continued.

Aditionally not helping the Packers, Green Bay has committed 26 penalties through two games and nearly followed its 39-22 Week 1 defeat with a loss to a Jets team it held to 285 yards.

The Packers have little time to celebrate or recover. They host the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night, leaving a four-day turnaround to review all the issues Kraft and others may see.

The win gave Green Bay breathing room, at least. And Kraft’s verdict made clear that he doesn’t want a dramatic escape mistaken for validation.