Packers’ Tucker Kraft Gets ‘Rare’ Judgment Amid Contract Uncertainty

The Green Bay Packers have tried to resolve Tucker Kraft’s future before it ever reaches the open market.

A new NFL.com ranking shows why the price could keep climbing if they do not.

Gregg Rosenthal ranked Kraft as the No. 3 player in the potential 2027 free-agent class, behind only two established offensive stars. Rosenthal wrote that the 6-foot-5, 259-pound tight end has “rare value as a complete tight end,” while noting both sides have expressed confidence that an extension eventually gets done.

The ranking arrives with Kraft entering the final year of his rookie contract and Green Bay still without the long-term agreement it spent the offseason pursuing.

Kraft Lands No. 3 Spot on NFL.com Free-Agent List

Rosenthal’s Sept. 4 ranking of the NFL’s top potential 2027 free agents placed only Puka Nacua and George Pickens ahead of Kraft.

That puts Kraft above several established players, including fellow tight end Sam LaPorta, who checked in at No. 7. Rosenthal also cautioned that many names on the list will disappear before free agency through extensions, trades or the franchise tag.

Kraft looks like an obvious candidate to join that group.

Before tearing his ACL against Carolina on Nov. 2, Kraft had become one of the central pieces of Green Bay’s offense. He caught 32 passes for 489 yards and six touchdowns in eight games, averaging 15.3 yards per reception.

Pro Football Focus graded Kraft at 78.1 in 2025, eighth among NFL tight ends, and noted that he appeared headed toward possible All-Pro honors before tearing his ACL. Kraft led the position with 10.8 yards after the catch per reception.

Packers.com noted in January that Kraft believed he’d been on the verge of one of the best seasons ever produced by a Green Bay tight end.

His receiving production only tells part of the story. Kraft has hinged much of his reputation on yards after the catch, physicality and blocking, allowing coach Matt LaFleur to use him without tipping whether a play is designed as a run or pass.

That all-around utility is the reason Rosenthal’s description holds import for the contract discussion. A player viewed nationally as the third-best potential free agent will have leverage if he reaches March without a deal.

Contract Talks Linger as Kraft Returns From ACL Tear

Green Bay hasn’t hidden its desire to keep Kraft.

General manager Brian Gutekunst said early in training camp that he hoped to have an extension completed before the season. Kraft has been equally open about wanting to remain with the organization.

The process, however, has lasted longer than either side initially appeared to prefer.

Kraft said on Sept. 1 that negotiations had become a “game of back and forth” and that talks had been quiet recently. He added that his focus had shifted toward the Minnesota Vikings and Week 1 rather than allowing the contract situation to become a distraction.

“The plan for me is to stay in this organization,” Kraft said.

His return from ACL surgery adds another variable.

Green Bay activated Kraft from the physically unable to perform list on July 31 and gradually increased his workload through August. By the Packers’ final public training camp practice, he had progressed to full participation and said he wanted to be on the field as much as possible.

If Kraft quickly returns to the player serving as Green Bay’s leading receiver before last season’s injury, the club’s negotiating position may not get any easier.

The Packers have already committed long-term money to several young offensive pieces, building continuity around Jordan Love. Kraft now represents another decision about how much of that core Green Bay wants secured beyond 2026.