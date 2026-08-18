Packers’ Tucker Kraft Gets Chippy With New Teammate After Big Hit

Tucker Kraft and Zaire Franklin jawed as opponents last summer.

The edge is still there today — only now they are wearing the same uniform.

During the Green Bay Packers’ training camp practice today, Kraft delivered a physical finish against Franklin after catching a pass in the flat.

According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Kraft lowered his shoulder and knocked Franklin backward on the perimeter before the two began chirping at each other.

Schneidman added that Kraft and Franklin also got into it during a Packers-Indianapolis Colts joint practice last summer, when Franklin was still anchoring Indianapolis’ defense.

Running back Josh Jacobs and wide receiver Jayden Reed were among the teammates hyping Kraft up after Tuesday’s collision.

The moment put a bit of deja vu on display for a pair with some history.

Kraft Looks Like Himself After ACL Rehab

The timing makes Kraft’s hit on Franklin stand out even more.

Kraft only returned to 11-on-11 work two days earlier, on Aug. 16, after spending the first part of camp working his way back from the torn ACL that ended his 2025 season. Packers.com reported that Kraft caught all five of his targets during his first team-drill action, including a touchdown.

Green Bay activated Kraft from the physically unable to perform list on July 31, but the club stayed cautious with his workload as he approached the nine-month mark from surgery.

The Packers had every reason to take their time with a vital element of the offense’s success.

Before the knee injury, Kraft had 32 receptions for 489 yards and six touchdowns through eight games in 2025. Packers.com noted in January that those totals led the team in all three categories when he went down.

Luckily — and perhaps a welcoming sight — Kraft was willing to lower his shoulder against a veteran linebacker and finish through contact only days after returning to full-team work.

The Packers will want that version of Kraft available when the games count.

Franklin Bringing Edge to Packers Defense

Franklin is still relatively new to Green Bay, but he arrived with a substantial background.

The Packers acquired Franklin from Indianapolis in March in exchange for defensive lineman Colby Wooden. The deal ended Franklin’s eight-year run with the Colts and turned one of Kraft’s former practice adversaries into a teammate.

Franklin had catapulted himself into a top tackler in the NFL.

Packers.com highlighted his second-team All-Pro selection from 2024 after the trade. He followed that season by starting all 17 games for Indianapolis in 2025 and recording 125 tackles with two sacks.

Green Bay’s first unofficial 2026 depth chart lists Franklin atop one of the linebacker spots, so Tuesday’s exchange with Kraft is just some competitive jawing between two of the team’s elites.

The reaction from Jacobs and Reed also made the offensive side’s enjoyment clear.

Regardless, the irony is hard to miss, as Kraft and Franklin were adversaries during a joint practice one year ago.

Fast forward to present day, and they are testing each other in the same locker room, with physical reps adding some juice to the final stretch of Packers training camp.