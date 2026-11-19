The Green Bay Packers haven’t been able to get Tucker Kraft involved in their passing attack as much as they’d like.

A team insider has explained why.

Packers.com editor Mike Spofford said Green Bay’s offensive-line problems have forced Kraft to spend more time blocking instead of running routes.

The explanation came during Spofford’s Wednesday, Nov. 18, live chat, when a fan questioned whether the tight end had an undisclosed injury.

Kraft caught just three passes for 27 yards across Green Bay’s last two games.

Packers Insider Addresses Tucker Kraft Injury Concerns

The fan pointed to Kraft’s tentative play over the previous two games and wondered whether he was more injured than the team had disclosed.

Spofford put forth a different explanation.

“I don’t think he’s hurt,” Spofford wrote. “I think coming back from a major injury is a huge challenge, and he hasn’t had as many pass route opportunities this season because he’s been needed to stay in more for protection due to the O-line issues.”

Kraft tore his ACL against the Carolina Panthers on November 2, 2025. He returned for the 2026 season but has yet to match his production from before the injury.

Through 10 games, the 25-year-old has recorded 37 receptions for 370 yards and three touchdowns, according to the Packers’ official statistics.

He caught 32 passes for 489 yards and six touchdowns in just eight games last season.

His diminished role has coincided with problems protecting quarterback Jordan Love.

The Packers surrendered eight sacks in their 30-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on November 15.

Keeping Kraft in to block gives Love more protection, which can be necessary to move the ball well. But it also takes one of Green Bay’s most dangerous pass catchers out of the receiving game.

Packers’ Offensive Line Changes Could Help Tucker Kraft

Green Bay has a chance to improve its protection before facing the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, November 25.

Spofford said he expects veteran Kevin Zeitler to take over at right guard and Sean Rhyan to return at center.

Both missed the loss to Minnesota.

Zeitler suffered a triceps injury during practice, while Rhyan has been recovering from an ankle injury.

Head coach Matt LaFleur acknowledged Monday that the Packers failed to adjust their passing attack quickly enough against the Vikings’ pressure.

“I thought there was going to be some opportunities where we could take our shots with some of the protection schemes and they didn’t hold up,” LaFleur said.

Green Bay now has a 6-4 record and has a tough stretch with its playoff position at stake.

Getting Kraft back into the passing game could help. But that depends, in part, on if the offensive line can shield Love without his assistance.

As of now — and maybe it changes in the future — the Packers are sacrificing receiving opportunities from a top weapon to keep their quarterback upright.