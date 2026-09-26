Packers Urged to Ditch Jordan Love & Matt LaFleur by 5-Time Pro Bowler

It’s a term far too often used that a team or player has hit “rock bottom”, but after losing 35-14 in the home opener to a team that had started 0-2, amidst a sea of previous poor performances, it is fair to say that this might be the lowest point for the Green Bay Packers under head coach Matt LaFleur.

The Packers rank last in numerous telling statistical categories just three games in, including offensive line performance, rushing yards per game and completion percentage.

Whilst Green Bay are still not mathematically eliminated from anything; they are 1-2 in a division that looks strong but temperamental and potentially inconsistent; some figures are already out there calling for immediate change.

Jarvis Landry Not Impressed with Jordan Love Early On

And one of those figures is none other than five-time Pro Bowler and former NFL wideout Jarvis Landry. Speaking to Kay Adams on Friday, one day after the dismal Falcons defeat, Landry suggested that Green Bay may need to make sweeping changes this offseason in order to get back on track.

“They [the Packers] are bad…What’s going on with Jordan Love and [Matt] LaFleur? I feel like they are not on the same page…This year he’s just seemed to be very flat.” Landry said on Up and Adams.

“I don’t like what I see there right now, and I don’t know what happens at the end of this year. I feel like it might be time for a little switch-up there in Green Bay.”

Landry Argues For Replacing Matt LaFleur With Another Head Coach

Landry also supports removing head coach Matt LaFleur in light of said defeat, along with suggesting the Packers may want to move in a different direction at quarterback.

“I think LaFleur is a great coach, he’s done great things in GB. I just think the time has run short and it’s easier to find a different head coach.”

It is unlikely that Love is going to be moving anywhere anytime soon, given the scarcity of franchise quarterbacks in the NFL.

But it is not impossible that LaFleur ends up finding himself out of a job if the Packers are truly terrible this season: particularly in light of the fact that they do not own their first round draft pick in 2027.

Something truly terrible would need to happen this season, however, for Ed Policy to move off the 46-year old before his multi-year extension signed last offseason even kicks in.