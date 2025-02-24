Hi, Subscriber

Packers Urged to Sign $13 Million Playmaking Wide Receiver

Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs
Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs warms up prior to playing the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium

Brian Gutekunst and the Green Bay Packers enter the 2025 offseason with more financial flexibility than they have had in years. After navigating salary cap constraints in previous seasons, the team now has room to make significant roster improvements. With a young, promising core led by quarterback Jordan Love, the Packers have a golden opportunity to take the next step toward becoming a true Super Bowl contender.

However, after a promising 2024 campaign ended in a disappointing Wild Card round loss, it is clear that Green Bay still has work to do. While the team showed flashes of brilliance, inconsistency and injuries prevented them from making a deeper playoff run. One of the most pressing concerns heading into 2025 is upgrading the wide receiver position. If the Packers want to help Love continue his development and maximize their offensive potential, adding a proven playmaker should be a top priority.

Green Bay’s Wide Receiver Dilemma

The Packers currently have several young and talented receivers, but they lack a true No. 1 target. Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, and Dontayvion Wicks have all shown promise, but none have fully established themselves as elite playmakers. Additionally, Christian Watson’s unfortunate ACL tear in the final game of the regular season against the Chicago Bears leaves Green Bay with even more uncertainty at the position.

Given these circumstances, acquiring a veteran wide receiver could be a game-changing move. One intriguing option is Houston Texans free agent Stefon Diggs. Jacob Camenker of USA Today recently linked Diggs to the Packers, stating that he “could be a great fit” for Green Bay.

Stefon Diggs is projected to command a market value of $13.5 million per year, according to Spotrac. While that price is reasonable for a player of his caliber, there are concerns about his recent injury. The 31-year-old receiver played only eight games in 2024 before suffering a torn ACL, raising questions about his durability moving forward.

Stefon Diggs Worth the Risk for the Packers?

Despite the injury concerns, Diggs remains an enticing option. In his eight games with the Houston Texans, he recorded 47 receptions for 496 yards and three touchdowns. Although not on pace for his best statistical season, he was still proving to be a highly productive playmaker before going down.

A one-year contract could be the ideal approach for Green Bay. A short-term deal would allow the Packers to evaluate Diggs’ health and performance without making a long-term commitment. If he returns to form, he could easily earn an extension and remain a key part of the offense moving forward.

The Packers have the resources to be aggressive this offseason, and signing Diggs could be the kind of move that pushes them over the top. While there is always some risk in signing a player coming off injury, Diggs’ talent and experience make him an appealing option. His ability to make plays in big moments and serve as a reliable target for Love could be exactly what the Packers need.

Whether or not the front office pursues Diggs, one thing is certain—the Packers cannot afford to stand still. Addressing the wide receiver position should be a top priority as they look to build a championship-caliber roster in 2025.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

