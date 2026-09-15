Packers Urged to Target $4 Million Browns Starter Due to Week 1 Trouble

The Green Bay Packers have a veteran trade target worth keeping an eye on following their offensive line’s tough start to the season.

Packers analyst Andy Herman pointed to Cleveland Browns guard Teven Jenkins as a player Green Bay should pursue after quarterback Jordan Love spent much of Sunday’s 39-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings dealing with pressure.

“The player I’m targeting to help the OL if I’m the Packers is Teven Jenkins from the Browns,” Herman wrote on X on Sept. 15, while noting Jenkins is dealing with a short-term injury.

It’s an understandable suggestion due to Minnesota repeatedly getting home against Love. NFL.com noted the Vikings blitzed on 78.3% of their defensive plays and generated pressure at a 50% rate. Minnesota produced four sacks and an interception on second-half blitzes as the Packers’ lead disappeared.

Why Jenkins Makes Sense as a Packers Target

Jenkins, 28, entered 2026 atop Cleveland’s depth chart at right guard after re-signing on a one-year, $4 million contract. Spotrac lists $3.96 million of the deal as guaranteed, with Jenkins headed for free agency following the season.

He also has recent production working in his favor.

The Browns noted after re-signing Jenkins in March that he appeared in all 17 games in 2025, making four starts while logging 324 offensive snaps. Jenkins did not surrender a sack or commit a penalty over those snaps, allowing only two quarterback hits and 14 pressures.

Pro Football Focus gave Jenkins a 77.7 overall grade for 2025, the best mark among Cleveland’s projected veteran offensive-line additions entering this season.

His 2026 debut has been delayed by a back injury. Cleveland ruled Jenkins out of Week 1 after he was limited Wednesday and missed the next two practices. Rookie Austin Barber started at right guard in his place against Jacksonville.

Herman acknowledged Jenkins “may not be a perfect fit for outside zone,” but his experience remains appealing. The Chicago Bears selected Jenkins No. 39 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he spent four years in Chicago before joining Cleveland.

Packers Have Reason to Examine Offensive Line

Green Bay’s Week 1 loss offered a harsh first stress test for an offensive line already carrying health questions.

The Packers opened with Jordan Morgan at left tackle, Aaron Banks at left guard, Sean Rhyan at center, Jacob Monk at right guard and Zach Backo-Bewele at right tackle. Banks and Bako-Bewele both surfaced as questionable because of knee injuries heading into the opener. Green Bay’s final injury report reflected those concerns.

Minnesota then attacked relentlessly.

Love still threw for 387 yards and two touchdowns, but the protection deteriorated as the game swung. The Vikings registered 15 quarterback hits, while linebacker Blake Cashman generated seven quick pressures. Green Bay turned the ball over twice late, including a strip-sack of Love that set up a Minnesota touchdown from the 1-yard line.

There’s also a reason Cleveland could eventually listen. Barber, the Browns’ third-round pick at No. 86 overall, moved from tackle to guard during training camp before earning the Week 1 start in Jenkins’ absence. Cleveland still lists Jenkins first at right guard, so there is no indication the Browns are presently shopping him.

Green Bay doesn’t need to overhaul its line because of one game’s ugly outcome.

Its protection against Minnesota, nonetheless, exposed an issue upcoming opponents are certain to test.