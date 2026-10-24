Packers WR Matthew Golden Hit With NFL Punishment Day Before Crucial Lions Game

The Green Bay Packers were nothing short of dominant in their 23-13 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6.

Quarterback Jordan Love had his way with the Cowboys defense, passing for 276 yards and a touchdown while adding another score on the ground.

Wide receiver Matthew Golden also had a strong game, recording 6 catches on 13 targets for 104 yards and a touchdown. And while his performance was one to celebrate, Golden also got some bad news from that Cowboys game just 24 hours before Green Bay’s key Week 7 divisional tilt with the Detroit Lions.

NFL Fines Packers WR Matthew Golden

The NFL released its list of weekly fines, and unfortunately for Golden his name was on it.

The league fined the second-year wideout $11,941 for unsportsmanlike conduct (taunting) in the first quarter of that Cowboys game.

“Matthew Golden was adamant after the game he was not taunting a Cowboys player, but actually flexing at the #Packers crowd. The NFL didn’t buy it,” Ryan Wood of USA Today posted on X.

“WR Matthew Golden was the only #Packers player fined from the Cowboys game.” Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel added. “He was fined $11,941 for his taunting penalty. None of the roughing the passer penalties by Karl Brooks, Evan Williams and Lukas Van Ness resulted in fines.”

Golden is in the midst of a breakout season. Week 6 was the third time Golden has hit the 100-yard mark this season. He also had 5 catches for 100 yards and a TD against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 24, and he had 6 catches for 123 yards two weeks ago against the Chicago Bears.

Matthew Golden Developing Chemistry With Jordan Love

With Romeo Doubs bolting to the New England Patriots in free agency and Dontayvion Wicks getting traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, Christian Watson has been Green Bay’s de facto No. 1 wide receiver.

But Golden is making a strong case that it’s actually him who’s quarterback Jordan Love’s top target.

Though Golden has struggled with his share of drops, he actually is starting to earn more favor with Love because of his tenacity.

“He’s resilient, and he definitely showed that,” Love told reporters after the Cowboys win. “Would he like to have a couple of plays back? For sure. But at one point, he came back to me and said, ‘Just keep trusting me. Keep coming to me.’

“That’s what you love to see, that confidence and resiliency. I tell these guys all the time, don’t ever hang your head after a bad play. Expect the ball to keep coming your way and make the next play.”