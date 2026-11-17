The Green Bay Packers are taking a look at a former NFL cornerback who spent the 2026 season making plays in Canada.

According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, Green Bay worked out Zy Alexander on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Alexander, a former LSU standout who previously spent time with the Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills, is coming off a strong season with the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League.

The workout comes two days after Green Bay’s 30-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, which dropped the Packers to 6-4. Rookie cornerback Brandon Cisse also suffered a rib injury during the defeat.

Green Bay has not announced a signing involving Alexander.

Zy Alexander Recorded Five Interceptions in CFL

Alexander made a strong case for another NFL opportunity with his production in Calgary.

According to the CFL’s official statistics, Alexander recorded five interceptions, 46 defensive tackles, five pass knockdowns and one fumble recovery in 14 games during the 2026 season.

He also returned those five interceptions for 104 yards.

His five picks ranked among the CFL’s best totals. The Stampeders used Alexander at defensive halfback, where he showed the coverage skills that first drew NFL interest.

The 24-year-old began his professional career with Seattle after going undrafted in 2025.

According to On3, the Seahawks gave Alexander $249,000 guaranteed, including a $15,000 signing bonus.

Seattle waived him in July 2025 with a non-football injury designation. He later signed with Buffalo but was released before the regular season.

Alexander spent time with the Houston Gamblers of the UFL in 2026 before joining Calgary in April.

He previously played two seasons at LSU, recording 77 tackles, four interceptions and 11 pass breakups across 19 appearances.

Before LSU, he played three seasons at Southeastern Louisiana, earning first-team All-Southland Conference honors twice.

Packers Evaluate Cornerback Depth Following Brandon Cisse Injury

Alexander’s workout follows another injury to Green Bay’s secondary.

Cisse left Sunday’s loss to Minnesota in the first quarter after suffering a rib injury. He did not return.

The rookie has been a bright spot for Green Bay this season. The Packers selected him in the second round of the 2026 NFL draft, and he earned NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month honors in October.

However, head coach Matt LaFleur provided encouraging news Monday.

According to the Packers’ official website, LaFleur does not expect Cisse to miss any time because of the injury.

That makes Alexander’s workout more of a potential depth move than a clear response to a long-term absence.

Green Bay has a short break before facing the Los Angeles Rams on November 25.

Both teams enter that matchup at 6-4, with playoff positioning at stake.

Alexander has yet to appear in a regular-season NFL game. His five-interception campaign in Calgary, though, gives the Packers recent production to evaluate as they consider their options in the secondary.