Packers Predicted to End 4-Year Receiving Drought

The Green Bay Packers have not had a pass catcher reach 1,000 yards in a season since Davante Adams did it in 2021. After a four-year run without a receiver producing that much, the 2026 season appears to be when this trend will end.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN not only anticipates one receiver hitting 1,000 yards, but he thinks the passing offense can open up to the point where there are two 1,000-yard receivers.

“Last season, (Jordan Love) had too many mouths to feed, so they streamlined the receiver room, and it appears to have helped Love to develop chemistry with his top receivers — Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, and Matthew Golden,” wrote Demovsky. “Throw in tight end Tucker Kraft, and Love should be able to thrive. The Packers haven’t had a 1,000-yard receiver since Davante Adams’ last season (2021). They might have one (or two) now.”

The Packers do not have a strong fifth-pass catcher after those four. So, Love should condense the target share to these options.

Green Bay Packers Could Have Two 1,000-Yard Receivers

There are cases to be made for all four Packers targets having strong years. Christian Watson has never topped 620 yards, but he has also never been fully healthy for a season. His 611 yards in ten games last year would have had him on pace to hit over 1,000. Now that he is fully healthy in year five, he could take over.

Jayden Reed went from 793 yards as a rookie to 857 yards in his second season. The progression was expected to continue in year three, but he got hurt, played in seven games, and had just 207 yards. If Reed is healthy, he can build on the 857-yard season.

Meanwhile, Matthew Golden is a second-year player with first-round pedigree. So, there are high hopes for him. He only had 361 yards last year, but Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks are gone, and they combined for 1,056 yards last year.

If you divide that across the three receivers, it should get a couple over 1,000 yards.

Even tight end Tucker Kraft was on pace to finish over 1,000 yards. He had 489 yards in eight games before an ACL injury ended his year. If he can stay healthy, he could join one of the receivers.

Packers About to Break Four-Year Streak

The Packers traded Adams after 2021 and have not had a lead receiver like him since. In 2022, Allen Lazard was the leading receiver with 788 yards. In 2023, it was Jayden Reed, who had 793 yards. Then, in 2024, it was Reed again with 857 yards. Last year, Reed was hurt, and it was Romeo Doubs who led the group. He had 724 yards.

So, they have yet to have a receiver hit 900 yards, let alone 1,000. So, it would be a big step if not only one, but two receivers found a way to do it.

The condensed receiver room helps. Beyond that, the running back room is in disarray with Josh Jacobs on the exempt list. Lastly, the team will be without Micah Parsons for the first five or six weeks of the season. This should combine with the offense being more dynamic than in recent years.