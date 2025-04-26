Patrick Mahomes Has Single-Word Response To Shedeur Sanders Draft Slide

The second day of the NFL draft, for all its ups and downs, picks and trades, was dominated by one person. A person who, ironically, was not even selected.

Shedeur Sanders.

The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer and current Colorado Buffaloes head coach, Deion Sanders, Shedeur was widely projected to go in the first round of the NFL draft – and if not, very early in the second.

Alas, this did not transpire, and Sanders did not find himself chosen on the second day of the draft, despite fellow consensus lower-rated quarterbacks, Tyler Shough; Jalen Milroe; and Dillon Gabriel all hearing their names called on Friday evening.

Many around the NFL were surprised and disappointed by this eventuality – with some even floating an outlandish theory of collusion amongst the NFL owners to keep Sanders’ big personality out of the league.

3 x Super Bowl champion, Patrick Mahomes also decided to weigh in on the matter as an NFL quarterback, posting just a single world tweet to reveal his thoughts on the matter.

Crazy — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 26, 2025

Mahomes Calls Appears To Call Sanders’ Draft Slump ‘Crazy’

Patrick Mahomes’ one-word post was not made directly in response to another tweet, so it is not possible to determine with 100% accuracy what the future Hall of Famer was referring too.

But given the momentous nature of the slide, and the star quarterback’s presumed interest in the draft, it is safe to say he likely was not talking about the NHL playoffs.

Mahomes himself did not have to wait very long before hearing his name called when the Kansas City Chiefs traded up to the 10th overall pick to select the superstar out of Texas Tech. Yet, given the pre-draft feelings about Shedeur and the impressive college tape he put on in multiple years at Colorado, very few would have predicted that he would be on the board come day 3 of the draft..

How Much Longer Will Shedeur Sanders Need To Wait To Hear His Name Called?

At this point, all bets are off. Some may believe that teams will be clamoring to take the former Colorado star early on in the fourth round, whilst others maintain that if NFL teams really only see him as a backup, he could go any time from the top of round four until the end of the seventh.

Ultimately, NFL franchises looking at Sanders now will have to decide whether they believe that he will be a conducive backup to their respective teams, with some organizations reporting having less than impressive meetings with the son of the Hall of Famer.

Now on day 3, however, the list of teams that could conceivably make a move for him widens significantly, with many looking a backup or developmental quarterback prospect – rather than the starter-type pick that one would expect from a day 1 or 2 selection.

Perhaps even the Jacksonville Jaguars at #104; who have Nick Mullens – currently holding a 5-15 record as a starter – as their QB2 backup; might be in play to finally stop Shedeur’s tumble down the board.