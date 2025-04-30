Packers Make Bold Decision On 12-Sack Defensive Tackle’s Future After NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers did not address the defensive tackle position during the NFL draft, despite losing nose tackle TJ Slaton, to the Cincinnati Bengals, and seeing a down-year production wise from starting DT, Kenny Clark.

However, the Packers are clearly higher on the team’s defensive tackle room than some others, with the team retaining Clark and now making a deferred financial commitment to fellow defensive lineman, Devonte Wyatt, through the 2026.

Ahead of the May 1 deadline, the Packers have decided to pick up the former Georgia lineman’s fifth year option, keeping him signed for the next two seasons, per Jordan Schultz.

Sources: The #Packers are exercising the fifth-year option on DT Devonte Wyatt, locking in a guaranteed $12.9M for the 2026 season. The No. 28 pick in 2022 has totaled 12 sacks in three seasons with Green Bay. pic.twitter.com/ZMbmDlVdFR — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 30, 2025

Packers Pick Up Fifth Year Option On Devonte Wyatt

The Packers will pick up the fifth year option on Wyatt, an amount that will set them back between 12.9 and 13.9 million depending on if the league considers Wyatt an interior defensive end lineman (3-4 DE), or a pure defensive tackle.

At that price point, Green Bay certainly have faith that their former #28 overall pick in 2022 has the ability to continue his upwards trajectory and turn into one of the more disruptive defensive tackles in the conference.

The Georgia native has had reasonably productive second and third years in the NFL, generating 10.5 sacks over the past two seasons, after limited playing time in year one.

Green Bay Optimistic On Wyatt’s Development

Although the defensive tackle’s sack production decreased slightly from 2023 to 2024, going from 5.5 to 5, this does not necessarily tell the full story.

Wyatt felt like the team’s most dangerous interior weapon at times, and lead in sacks at the position.

Moreover, due to injury and a strong backup rotation of TJ Slaton and Karl Brooks, Wyatt was limited to just 367 defensive snaps, down from 644 the year prior.

So to generate similar pass-rushing ability on 40% fewer snaps certainly demonstrates rising ability in that area of his game.

With Slaton gone and Wyatt the starter at DT – at least according to current unofficial depth charts; although given the option pick-up it would seem to be the overwhelmingly likely scenario – the former National Champion will almost certainly have more opportunity to grow.

How Does The Rest Of The Packers Defensive Line Room Look?

The Packers’ D-Line doesn’t have any true blue chip players; Rashan Gary has shown flashes and Clark has to prove he is still in his prime years; but there is a significant amount of depth.

And now with the additions of edge rushers, Barryn Sorrell and Collin Oliver, the team has plenty of options inside and out. So much so that Aaron Mosby, who showed excellent flashes at times during the 2024 season, is listed as the #7 DE on the roster.

However, much of the unit’s success will hinge on the improvements shown by Wyatt and, perhaps more crucially, former #12 overall pick, Lukas Van Ness, from whom general manager, Brian Gutekunst, is expecting big things in 2025.