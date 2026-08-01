5-Year NFL Veteran Reveals Reason He Signed with Green Bay Packers

The calendar has now turned to August, and there will be some semblance of NFL games this month (preseason).

For the Green Bay Packers, things are starting to take shape in training camp as far as players who may make an impact on the 2026 season.

One player who figures to play a big role on the Packers’ defense this season is Benjamin St-Juste. St. Juste, a five-year NFL vet, signed a two-year, $10 million deal with Green Bay back in March.

ESPN.com’s Rob Demovsky wrote (on March. 10):

“St-Juste, 28, was the first outside free agent the Packers acquired since the free agent negotiating period opened Monday. Cornerback is one of the spots where general manager Brian Gutekunst said he wanted to add depth this offseason. The Packers return starters Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine but had a decision to make on whether to retain Hobbs, a free agent they signed last offseason.”

St-Juste played with the Washington Commanders for four seasons, and the 6-3 DB claims that coming so close to the Super Bowl with the Commanders is part of the reason he decided to sign with Green Bay.

Benjamin St-Juste Reveals Aspirations with Green Bay Packers

Speaking with Green Bay Packers manager of digital content and strategy Weston Hodkiewicz, Benjamin St-Juste revealed what drew him to Green Bay:

“I got a little taste of what it feels like to go deep into the playoffs, being one game away from the Super Bowl in 2024. I personally think this team can go all the way this year.”

Well, if the Packers are to get any close to the Super Bowl in 2026, it would likely have a lot to do with Benjamin St-Juste’s role with the defense.

The veteran also added, per Hodkiewicz:

“You’re always trying to do better than what you did last year. And what I did last year, I’ve learned a lot from what I’m good at…and really work on the details.”

As somewhat of a role player (only playing 35% of defensive snaps), ‘BSJ’ had one of his most productive seasons under Jesse Minter’s defense in Los Angeles.

Benjamin St-Juste’s NFL Career

Benjamin St-Juste was drafted by Washington in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Michigan.

He has played in 70 total games (47 starts) in his NFL career.

Across those 70 games, he’s tallied two interceptions, 41 pass deflections, three sacks, and 243 tackles.

Given he’s on a 2/$10 million contract, the Packers brought him in to be a key piece of the secondary, which will likely be the case come this Fall.