The Green Bay Packers are two games above .500 heading into their bye week, which should put them in a highly favorable position with regards to playoff contention come the end of the regular season, but the oddities of the NFC North in 2026 have rendered the opposite true.

Social media-based salary cap specialist Ken Ingalls, who focuses almost exclusively on the Packers, recently laid out the math on Green Bay’s postseason chances — and the numbers are not good.

Everything went wrong for the Packers’ playoff chances yesterday. Lions, Vikings, Rams, Seahawks win. Packers lose. Chance to make the playoffs dropped to 35%. Week 12 against the Rams is their largest impact game remaining on the schedule. 58% with a win / 23% with a loss.

Packers Desperately Need Pass-Rusher Micah Parsons to Return to Action in Los Angeles

Those implications for Green Bay’s Thanksgiving Eve contest against the Rams in Los Angeles make the injury status of pass-rusher Micah Parsons all the more critical to the Packers’ chances of success, not only in moving to 7-4 on the season but of keeping their playoff hopes above water.

Head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed in an interview session on Monday that the team intends to bring Parsons back into an on-field role against the Rams on November 25. But he also said the superstar outside linebacker isn’t quite there yet.

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“We’ll see,” LaFleur said of Parsons playing nine days from now. “There’s still a couple more hurdles for him to clear before I think we can definitively say that he’s a go. But he’s been showing progress, and we’ll see where he’s at by the end of the week.”

Parsons spoke with reporters earlier this month and was also unwilling to put a definitive stamp on his return timeline, saying he did not want to put more pressure on it than necessary or make a promise about playing that he was not sure he could keep.

Packers Face Scary Rams’ Defensive Front After Bye Week

Parsons’ return would undoubtedly prove an enormous boost to the Packers’ entire team. But that said, it was not the defense that was the problem against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Minnesota rolled the Packers in Green Bay by 20 points (30-10), but the true culprit was the Packers’ four turnovers, and those were a direct result of the offensive line’s inability to protect quarterback Jordan Love.

While it is true that the Vikings defense is the fiercest and most relentless unit in the entire NFL with regards to QB pressure, Minnesota leads the league with 37 sacks through Week 10, Green Bay was also woefully unprepared to stop its opponent in that regard.

The Packers have a week and a half to figure out the situation up front, as the likes of Myles Garrett, Aaron Donald and several other elite-level defensive linemen who wear Rams uniforms will be waiting for them at SoFi Stadium just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.