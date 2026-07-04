Green Bay Packers Emerge as Potential Fit for 73-TD Playmaker

Brian Gutekunst and the Green Bay Packers have gone through a very interesting 2026 NFL offseason. While they were able to bring in some solid pieces, including players like defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and linebacker Zaire Franklin, they lost a lot of pieces from the 2025 roster.

At this point, with training camp coming up quickly, there are still some major question marks the Packers need to answer.

Most of those question marks are on the defensive side of the football. Micah Parsons being out for at least half of the season has raised concern about the team’s pass rush. The cornerback position also isn’t as strong as fans would like it to be.

However, there is one major problem that could come up on the offensive side of the football.

Following Josh Jacobs’ arrest earlier this offseason, the running back depth in Green Bay was called into question. Behind Jacobs, the Packers have MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks. Neither player would be an ideal starter if called upon.

With that being said, Green Bay has been linked to a late-offseason move at running back.

Packers Named Potential Landing Spot for Austin Ekeler

There are still some quality free agent running backs available. One of those options is Austin Ekeler.

Dharya Sharma of The Sporting News believes the Packers should sign Ekeler.

“Obviously, Ekeler is past his prime, but the 5-foot-10 playmaker would be a nice insurance policy for Green Bay,” Sharma wrote. “Pairing Jacobs’ physical rushing style with Ekeler’s receiving ability would give the Packers a versatile and experienced running back duo.”

Ekeler could make some sense for Green Bay. As Sharma noted, he is definitely past his prime. But, he is still capable of being a solid role player within an offense.

Two seasons ago in 2024 with the Washington Commanders, Ekeler played in 12 games. He carried the football 77 times for 367 yards and four touchdowns, while also catching 35 passes for 366 yards.

Green Bay Badly Needs a Josh Jacobs Insurance Policy

Sharma said it best when he mentioned that Ekeler would be a good insurance policy for Jacobs.

Right now, there is still an ongoing investigation into the off-the-field issues Jacobs has had. He has been with the team since being arrested, but no official decision has been reached about his legal status or his playing status.

Whether Jacobs is forced to miss time due to his legal problems or simply got hurt, the Packers need to have someone ready to step into a starting role. Ekeler could easily be that kind of player for Green Bay.

Granted, he wouldn’t move the Super Bowl needle a lot for the Packers. Despite that fact, he would help keep the needle steady of Jacobs missed time.