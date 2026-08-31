Packers Announce Practice Squad With More Moves Coming

The Green Bay Packers announced the first rendition of their practice squad for the 2026 season. Surprisingly enough, the team only announced the signing of 13 players.

“The Green Bay Packers have signed the following players to the practice squad: T Dalton Cooper, DT Jaden Crumedy (CRUM-uh-dee), TE Drake Dabney, G Josh Gesky, WR Chris Hilton Jr., CB Domani Jackson (duh-MONN-ee), EDGE Nyjalik Kelly (nye-juh-leek), S Murvin Kenion III (KEN-yin), EDGE Arron Mosby, WR Isaiah Neyor (nay-er), RB Pierre Strong Jr., G Dillon Wade and LB Kristian Welch. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Monday,” announced the team. “All 13 players signed to the practice squad spent time with the Packers during the 2026 preseason.”

The Packers are allowed to keep 16 players on their practice squad, and a 17th if that player is on the International Pathway Program. The Packers had tight end Thomas Yassmin on the IPP, but did not re-sign him to the practice squad.

So, as things stand, the team had four spots open on their practice squad. They have three spots for regularly rostered players and one international player. Based on the announcement from the team, it appears those four additions will be coming from outside the roster.

Green Bay Packers Add 13 Players to Practice Squad.

Dalton Cooper was a UDFA who spent 2025 with the Kansas City Chiefs. He played left tackle in the preseason for the Packers. Jaden Crumedy was a sixth-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2024. After two years in Carolina, he is adding to a deep Packers room.

Drake Dabney almost made the roster. However, the team traded for Jonnu Smith and it pushed him from the number three tight end down to the fourth. Josh Gesky is a rookie UDFA from Illinois who got work at right guard. Meanwhile, Dillon Wade was mostly working at left guard as a rookie UDFA from Auburn.

They also kept two edge rushers. Both Nyjalik Kelly and Arron Mosby made the practice squad. Mosby had been with Green Bay since 2023, while Kelly is a rookie UDFA.

At linebacker, they added veteran Kristian Welch, and at safety it is former UDFA Murvin Kenion. At cornerback, rookie draft pick Domani Jackson was released, but cleared waivers and circled back.

Their practice squad running back is Pierre Strong. Lastly, both Isaiah Neyor and Chris Hilton circled back to the practice squad. Will Sheppard notably did not.

Packers Have Four Open Practice Squad Spots

Green Bay has four open roster spots. One spot will have to go to a quarterback, considering they do not have anyone playing there.

Some other spots where they are a bit thinner would include tight end, cornerback, linebacker, and defensive tackle.

Green Bay keeping seven defensive linemen could be why they only brought Crumedy back. They also lost Nazir Stackhouse during the waiver process. So, they could replace him with another addition to the practice squad.

The rest will depend on who they feel they can get. It is interesting to see they did not pursue more players from their own roster, though.