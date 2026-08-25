The Green Bay Packers enter the 2026 NFL season with their Super Bowl window wide open. That window has been open for the last couple of years, but was kicked open last offseason when the team traded for Micah Parsons.

While the Super Bowl window is open, every NFL fan knows how quickly it can close.

It is up to Brian Gutekunst and the Packers’ front office to make sure that the window remains open. That takes smart roster moves and a level of aggressiveness. Green Bay has shown those things over the last couple of years.

With that being said, it is never too early to begin looking at the future.

Even though no one can predict the 2027 NFL Draft this far out, one new mock draft has predicted the Packers to land a towering 6-foot-6 player to bolster the defense.

Green Bay Packers Predicted to Land Towering 6-Foot-6 Defender

Draft Sharks analyst Shane Hallam has predicted that Green Bay will select Ohio State standout defensive end Kenyatta Jackson in the second round of the 2027 NFL Draft.

Known for his size, Jackson is entering a crucial season for his NFL future with the Buckeyes. If he plays up to his potential, being a second-round pick would be a no-brainer. He might even play his way into the first round.

Adding to the pass rush would make a lot of sense for the Packers. Parsons is beginning the 2026 season on the sideline as he continues recovering from a torn ACL. Green Bay has a lot of unproven talent on the edge.

Lukas Van Ness will need to have a breakout season to secure his future with the team. Brenton Cox Jr., Barryn Sorrell, Collin Oliver, and Dani Dennis-Sutton are all looking to prove themselves as well.

Depending on how the 2026 NFL season unfolds, there is a very good chance the Packers could be in the market for another pass rusher next offseason.

What Would Kenyatta Jackson Bring to the Packers’ Defense?

Last season with Ohio State, the massive defensive end put together a strong year. He racked up 28 total tackles to go along with 6.5 sacks and two defended passes.

Throughout his four-year career with the Buckeyes overall, he has totaled 53 tackles, 9.5 sacks, and three defended passes.

Clearly, Jackson put together a breakout season in 2025. He’ll be asked to step up even more in 2026 after quite a few defensive players left Ohio State for the NFL in the 2026 NFL Draft.

As previously mentioned, it’s way too early to know what the 2027 NFL Draft has in store. But, Jackson is an intriguing name worth keeping an eye on for Packers fans.