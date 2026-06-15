Green Bay Packers Predicted to Make Another Move at Quarterback

The Green Bay Packers will have some tough roster decisions to make ahead of the upcoming 2026 NFL season.

One of those decisions will have to come at the quarterback position. Currently, the Packers have three signal callers fighting for roster spots behind Jordan Love.

At this point in time, Tyrod Taylor has become the clear backup quarterback for Green Bay. His job status seems to be safe. That would leave Kyle McCord and Kyron Drones fighting for the third quarterback job on the roster.

Both Drones and McCord are capable of winning the job. But, the Packers are going to have to choose one of them.

Keeping that in mind, a new prediction has been made about who Green Bay will keep around.

Packers Predicted to Make Another Tough QB Decision

Dominik Zawartko of ClutchPoints has predicted that Drones will end up being the third quarterback for Green Bay. That would mean McCord is the odd man out of the battle.

A big reason for Drones being predicted to stick around is that he could be a fit to run different packages and positions out of the Wildcat formation.

“Drones has also been mentioned at differing positions and offering the Packers’ updated looks out of the Wildcat formation, so it’s clear the offensive coaches are already scheming up ways they can us him in the offense,” Zawartko wrote.

“In terms of this quarterback battle, we have to give the slight edge to Kyron Drones which could put Kyle McCord’s roster spot in jeopardy.”

Ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Packers showed a lot of interest in Drones. They had a private workout with him and moved quickly to sign him as an undrafted free agent. It would be a bit of a surprise if they chose McCord over him.

What to Expect from Green Bay in 2026

ESPN’s Mike Clay has revealed his projection for Green Bay’s 2026 season. He has set their win total at 9.5. Whether or not that would be enough for the Packers to get into the playoffs remains to be seen.

A bold prediction was also made for Green Bay by ESPN.

“The Packers will do the opposite of last year and close the regular season with four straight wins, taking some momentum into the postseason instead of limping in,” ESPN wrote. “Yes, that would include winning on Christmas at Chicago, which at this point looks like the toughest game in that closing stretch.”

Only time will tell whether or not the Packers can be a true Super Bowl contender. They will need to get healthy and stay that way. But, the talent is there on paper for them to be a very dangerous team.