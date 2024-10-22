Longtime Packers Starter on the ‘Radar’ of Several Teams as Trade Deadline Looms

Multiple Green Bay Packers players could be on the move soon, including a longtime starter.

The NFL trade deadline is right around the corner, and a new report suggests that teams in need of a pass rusher could be giving the Packers a call about veteran Preston Smith before the November 5 deadline gets here.

When naming the players who are among the most likely to be moved, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on October 19 that Smith “is on several teams’ radars.” He did not say which teams.

Additionally, Rapoport named Packers left tackle Andre Dillard a potential “stop-gap option” for OL-needy squads.

Will the Green Bay Packers Trade Veteran Pass Rusher Preston Smith?

Smith has started 86 games for Green Bay over his six seasons with the team, amassing 44.0 sacks, 95 QB hits and 6 forced fumbles in that span. He has been an incredibly durable and reliable presence, missing just one game over his six seasons in Green Bay.

There is no question he has had a significant and successful career with the Packers since joining the team in 2019. After spending the first four years of his career with Washington, where he showed promise as a pass rusher, Smith signed a four-year, $52 million contract with the Packers in March of 2019. His arrival in Green Bay came as part of a significant defensive overhaul, and he made an instant impact.

In his first season with the Packers in 2019, Smith recorded 12.0 sacks, still a career high. He played a crucial role in Green Bay’s defensive resurgence that year. Smith’s versatility as both a pass rusher and run defender made him an essential part of the Packers’ defense, contributing with 56 tackles (11 for loss) and 4 pass deflections out of the gate.

Although he has been a consistent and reliable player for Green Bay, younger players like Rashan Gary and Lukas Van Ness are poised to take larger roles in the defense. Smith’s $37.5 million contract, which has been restructured, allows the Packers to save cap space by moving on from him in 2024, making him a realistic trade candidate.

Which Team(s) Could Be Interested in Adding Smith?

One option could be the Atlanta Falcons. With a young and emerging defense, they could benefit from a veteran presence to bolster their pass rush.

And while interdivisional trades are rare, the Detroit Lions are also in need of a pass rusher after losing star Aidan Hutchinson for the remainder of the season. The Packers have traded within the division before, and they’ve swapped draft picks with the Lions as recent as 2023, so Detroit is a distinct if not unlikely possibility.

If Smith does get traded, the Packers will miss his veteran presence.

Now in his 10th season in the NFL, he remains a key part of the Packers’ defensive identity. His experience combined with his physical abilities will be difficult to replace. He continues to set the tone for the Packers’ defense, even as one of the oldest players on the roster.

As for Dillard, he signed with the Packers in the 2024 offseason, and has only appeared on special teams so far this year. He would likely get more opportunities to play elsewhere if traded, so it makes sense he could be on the move, as well.