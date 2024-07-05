$52 Million Packers Starter Named Most Likely to Be Traded

The Green Bay Packers are always looking at options to improve their team, and veteran pass rusher Preston Smith could be the team’s most logical long-term trade piece.

Anthony DiBona with Pro Football Network shared his list of every NFL team’s player who is most likely to be traded. He laid out his reasoning for why Smith could be moved at some points this season.

“After signing Rashan Gary to a massive contract extension, the Green Bay Packers could look to move on from Preston Smith this season,” DiBona wrote. “Although Smith has enjoyed plenty of success in Green Bay, the 32-year-old pass rusher could be on the move.”

Smith is currently in the middle of a $52 million contract extension set to expire in 2027. Trading him before this season would help the Packers save $10 million in cap space while getting him off of the books in 2025 and 2026.

Preston Smith’s Impact in Green Bay

It’s easy to talk about trading players when discussing contract numbers. However, it would be hard for the Packers to replace Smith’s impact on the team.

Smith was a second-round pick out of Mississippi State back in 2015. He spent his first four seasons with the Washington Commanders before signing with the Packers.

The move to Green Bay saw Smith take a huge step forward in his career. He finished with 12 sacks in his first team with the team, but has continued to consistently generate sacks. In five seasons with the Packers, he’s racked up 41.5 sacks and six forced fumbles.

Even at 31 years old, Smith has continued to play a consistent role in Green Bay’s defense. However, the biggest questions about his future are his age and fit with new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.

Hafley is bringing a 4-3 base scheme to Green Bay. It’s unclear how that change will impact Smith, but there could be other EDGEs on the Packers roster more suited to play in the defense.

Lukas Van Ness is the Next Man Up

The Packers may not be willing to part with Smith just yet. However, they could be interested in decreasing his playing time in favor of seeing what Lukas Van Ness can do.

Van Ness was the team’s first-round pick in 2023. He posted some solid numbers in just two seasons for the Iowa Hawkeyes, recording 13.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss. The highlight for him came against Iowa State, where he blocked two punts in one game.

At 6’5″ and 272 pounds, Van Ness came into the league with an impressive athletic profile. He used that size and athleticism to his advantage, showing real flashes of talent with four sacks as a rookie.

Still, the Packers are just scratching the surface with Van Ness. Hafley’s new defensive scheme could be the ideal fit for the second-year player out of Iowa. During his time with the Hawkeyes, he played all over the defensive line with his hand in the dirt.

That’s something that should be familiar to Van Ness in this new defensive look. With a full offseason to get ready, this could be a breakout year for him, and one that could potentially make Smith expendable before the trade deadline.