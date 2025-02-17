Hi, Subscriber

Wild Speculative Trade Sends Promising Packers LB to Cardinals

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
quay walker trade proposal
Patrick McDermott/Getty
Quay Walker of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after recording a sack in the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on November 24, 2024.

The NFL offseason can certainly get the trade sepcualation wheels turning in full force with football on the shelf for the next six months, but not all of these trades are ones that make a ton of logical sense.

One speculative trade would see the Green Bay Packers ship off a promising young linebacker prospect off to the Arizona Cardinals with diminishing 2025 NFL Draft capital returns.

Speculative Trade Sends Quay Walker to the Arizona Cardinals

Arkay of TWSN.net proposes a mindblowing trade that would see the Packers part way with Quay Walker to the Arizona Cardinals in return for a fifth round pick swap in the 2025 NFL Draft with Green Bay also receiving the Cardinals’ 2026 sixth round selection.

Arkay wrote, “With the addition of linebacker Edgerrin Cooper and Isaiah McDuffie emerging as a dependable option, Green Bay may reduce Walker’s role. If the Packers choose not to exercise his fifth-year option, trading him now for future assets would be a logical move.”

Arkay added, “From Arizona’s standpoint, Walker’s potential outweighs his inconsistencies. If they can acquire him at a reasonable price, he could make an immediate impact on their defense.”

This deal certainly makes sense for the Cardinals, who would be giving up very little draft compensation to acquire a talented 24 year old linebacker who has started his career with three straight 100+ total tackle campaigns – but most Packer fans would likely question how a day three pick swap and a future sixth round pick is anywhere close to the level of compensation required to part ways with Walker’s upside.

Walker flashed signs of Pro Bowl caliber talent on numerous occasions throughout his three year career. In 12 of his 41 career games, Walker has finished with 10+ tackles, which speaks to his exceptional athleticism and nose for the ball.

Additionally, Walker has notched 6.5 sacks, forced three fumbles, and recorded an interception through his first three years in the league.

Walker Still Holds Great Value for the Packers

The idea that Walker would all of sudden become expendable because Isaiah McDuffie had some nice games in relief duty over the back half of the season feels like a bit of a stretch. Edgerrin Cooper certainly had some nice moments his rookie year (finishing as the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month in December/January once his role expanded after Walker was out with an ankle injury), but still finished with fewer tackles than Walker this season.

Walker and Cooper could form one of the best young linebacking duos in the league if they both manage to continue to develop and build off of the promising start to their respective careers.

The fact that McDuffie is set to become a free agent this offseason likely makes Walker even more valuable to the team if McDuffie lands a market value deal with a new team later this offseason.

Walker is off to a great start to his career and should be a focal point of the team’s defensive unit for the 2025 season and beyond.

Anything is possible, but I find it hard to imagine the Green Bay organization parting way with a talented and productive young player for very little draft compensation in return.

Derek Tate covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Heavy.com from 2022 to 2023. His bylines include Pro Football Network, The Athletic, Dr. Roto, Fantasy Focused and NewsNet. More about Derek Tate

Read More

Green Bay Packers Players

Jaire Alexander's headshot J. Alexander
Deslin Alexandre's headshot D. Alexandre
Zayne Anderson's headshot Z. Anderson
Corey Ballentine's headshot C. Ballentine
Karl Brooks's headshot K. Brooks
Chris Brooks's headshot C. Brooks
Omar Brown's headshot O. Brown
Javon Bullard's headshot J. Bullard
Kenny Clark's headshot K. Clark
Sean Clifford's headshot S. Clifford
Edgerrin Cooper's headshot E. Cooper
Brenton Cox's headshot B. Cox
Alonzo Davis's headshot L. Davis
Tyler Davis's headshot T. Davis
Andre Dillard's headshot A. Dillard
AJ Dillon's headshot A. Dillon
Romeo Doubs's headshot R. Doubs
Isaiah Dunn's headshot I. Dunn
Kingsley Enagbare's headshot K. Enagbare
James Ester's headshot J. Ester
John FitzPatrick's headshot J. FitzPatrick
Rashan Gary's headshot R. Gary
Travis Glover's headshot T. Glover
Lideatrick Griffin's headshot T. Griffin
Kamal Hadden's headshot K. Hadden
Alex Hale's headshot A. Hale
Kaleb Hayes's headshot K. Hayes
Marquis Hayes's headshot M. Hayes
Malik Heath's headshot M. Heath
Julian Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Trey Hill's headshot T. Hill
Ty'Ron Hopper's headshot T. Hopper
Josh Jacobs's headshot J. Jacobs
Elgton Jenkins's headshot E. Jenkins
Donovan Jennings's headshot D. Jennings
Cornelius Johnson's headshot C. Johnson
Kalen King's headshot K. King
Tucker Kraft's headshot T. Kraft
MarShawn Lloyd's headshot M. Lloyd
Jordan Love's headshot J. Love
Johnny Lumpkin's headshot J. Lumpkin
Jeremiah Martin's headshot J. Martin
Isaiah McDuffie's headshot I. McDuffie
Xavier McKinney's headshot X. McKinney
Brandon McManus's headshot B. McManus
Bo Melton's headshot B. Melton
Ellis Merriweather's headshot E. Merriweather
Jacob Monk's headshot J. Monk
Jordan Morgan's headshot J. Morgan
Arron Mosby's headshot A. Mosby
Luke Musgrave's headshot L. Musgrave
Josh Myers's headshot J. Myers
Keisean Nixon's headshot K. Nixon
Kitan Oladapo's headshot K. Oladapo
Matthew Orzech's headshot M. Orzech
Leonard Payne's headshot L. Payne
Keith Randolph's headshot K. Randolph
Jayden Reed's headshot J. Reed
Sean Rhyan's headshot S. Rhyan
Robert Rochell's headshot R. Rochell
Nesta Jade Silvera's headshot N. Silvera
Ben Sims's headshot B. Sims
T.J. Slaton's headshot T. Slaton
Eric Stokes's headshot E. Stokes
Messiah Swinson's headshot M. Swinson
Kadeem Telfort's headshot K. Telfort
Zach Tom's headshot Z. Tom
Carrington Valentine's headshot C. Valentine
Lukas Van Ness's headshot L. Van Ness
Quay Walker's headshot Q. Walker
Rasheed Walker's headshot R. Walker
Christian Watson's headshot C. Watson
Daniel Whelan's headshot D. Whelan
Dontayvion Wicks's headshot D. Wicks
Evan Williams's headshot E. Williams
Malik Willis's headshot M. Willis
Eric Wilson's headshot E. Wilson
Emanuel Wilson's headshot E. Wilson
Colby Wooden's headshot C. Wooden
Devonte Wyatt's headshot D. Wyatt

Comments

Wild Speculative Trade Sends Promising Packers LB to Cardinals

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x