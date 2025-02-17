Wild Speculative Trade Sends Promising Packers LB to Cardinals

The NFL offseason can certainly get the trade sepcualation wheels turning in full force with football on the shelf for the next six months, but not all of these trades are ones that make a ton of logical sense.

One speculative trade would see the Green Bay Packers ship off a promising young linebacker prospect off to the Arizona Cardinals with diminishing 2025 NFL Draft capital returns.

Speculative Trade Sends Quay Walker to the Arizona Cardinals

Arkay of TWSN.net proposes a mindblowing trade that would see the Packers part way with Quay Walker to the Arizona Cardinals in return for a fifth round pick swap in the 2025 NFL Draft with Green Bay also receiving the Cardinals’ 2026 sixth round selection.

Arkay wrote, “With the addition of linebacker Edgerrin Cooper and Isaiah McDuffie emerging as a dependable option, Green Bay may reduce Walker’s role. If the Packers choose not to exercise his fifth-year option, trading him now for future assets would be a logical move.”

Arkay added, “From Arizona’s standpoint, Walker’s potential outweighs his inconsistencies. If they can acquire him at a reasonable price, he could make an immediate impact on their defense.”

This deal certainly makes sense for the Cardinals, who would be giving up very little draft compensation to acquire a talented 24 year old linebacker who has started his career with three straight 100+ total tackle campaigns – but most Packer fans would likely question how a day three pick swap and a future sixth round pick is anywhere close to the level of compensation required to part ways with Walker’s upside.

Walker flashed signs of Pro Bowl caliber talent on numerous occasions throughout his three year career. In 12 of his 41 career games, Walker has finished with 10+ tackles, which speaks to his exceptional athleticism and nose for the ball.

Additionally, Walker has notched 6.5 sacks, forced three fumbles, and recorded an interception through his first three years in the league.

Walker Still Holds Great Value for the Packers

The idea that Walker would all of sudden become expendable because Isaiah McDuffie had some nice games in relief duty over the back half of the season feels like a bit of a stretch. Edgerrin Cooper certainly had some nice moments his rookie year (finishing as the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month in December/January once his role expanded after Walker was out with an ankle injury), but still finished with fewer tackles than Walker this season.

Walker and Cooper could form one of the best young linebacking duos in the league if they both manage to continue to develop and build off of the promising start to their respective careers.

The fact that McDuffie is set to become a free agent this offseason likely makes Walker even more valuable to the team if McDuffie lands a market value deal with a new team later this offseason.

Walker is off to a great start to his career and should be a focal point of the team’s defensive unit for the 2025 season and beyond.

Anything is possible, but I find it hard to imagine the Green Bay organization parting way with a talented and productive young player for very little draft compensation in return.