Quay Walker Reminds Packers Why They Let Him Walk

When the Green Bay Packers let former first-round pick Quay Walker leave in free agency without challenging much with a strong offer, it was met with questions of what the team might know that others do not.

While Walker was always a talent between the whistles, he brought enough questions that led to bad penalties that Green Bay did not feel his value was worth the price tag.

While it was just a joint practice between the Houston Texans and Walker’s new team, the Las Vegas Raiders, Walker gave Raiders fans a taste of what the Packers had seen during their four years together.

Walker reportedly spiked the ball towards running back Woody Marks after intercepting C.J. Stroud in their joint practice. The move drew a taunting foul and led to fans at training camp booing the veteran.

Walker responded in a way that only Walker could. He flipped off the fans. The move sounds wild to others, but sounds like Walker to Packers fans.

Quay Walker Reminds Green Bay Packers Fans Why They Let Him Walk in Free Agency

In 2022, Walker was ejected from a regular-season game for unsportsmanlike conduct. He shoved a Buffalo Bills assistant coach.

Later that year, in the team’s regular-season finale against the rival Detroit Lions, Walker was ejected for shoving a team physician as he was trying to provide medical attention to a player down on the field.

In the following season, he drew a penalty for leaping over the center that extended a drive on a field goal attempt. It led to a touchdown for the Lions.

He also got a 15-yard penalty for shoving Lions player Dan Skipper.

Those are the biggest highlights from a long list of Walker moments that will live on forever for the Packers.

Packers Have Turned the Page From Walker

Now, the team has officially turned the page from Walker as they focus on the 2026 roster. Walker was a first-round pick who started in 57 games for the team over four seasons. He had 469 career tackles in Green Bay. On top of that, he had nine sacks, 29 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, and one interception that led to a pick-six.

So, he will always be remembered for his time with Green Bay. Despite his antics, he will not be considered a bust or a bad pick. However, the Packers have given third-round pick Edgerrin Cooper the keys to the defense in his third NFL season.

They also traded for veteran Zaire Franklin to start in place of Walker. Last year, third-string linebacker Isaiah McDuffie saw the field for a significant role, so he could get some work as well.

Beyond that, the team is looking for third-year linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper to take another step. They have seen that from him so far.

While the season has not started yet, the Packers are already feeling sound about their decision to pass on signing Walker. Walker signed a three-year, $40M deal with the Raiders in free agency this offseason.