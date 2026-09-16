Packers Make Roster Move at WR Before Week 2

The Green Bay Packers worked out a group of players on September 15, including wide receiver Quincy Skinner. Green Bay released wide receiver Chris Hilton from their practice squad, and according to Bill Huber of Packers OnSI, they signed a second-year UDFA to their practice squad in his place.

“The Green Bay Packers made two practice-squad transactions at receiver on Tuesday,” wrote Huber. “They released Chris Hilton Jr. and, according to a source, signed Quincy Skinner Jr.”

Nick Nash and Bryce Oliver were the other wide receivers the Packers worked out before choosing to sign Skinner. The Packers will make the third team that Skinner has played for before Week 2 of his second NFL season.

Green Bay Packers Sign Quincy Skinner to Practice Squad

Skinner was a four-year player at Vanderbilt from 2021 through 2024. He did not play much in 2021. However, he put up 236 yards in his second season. He did not build on that very much, though. Skinner had 202 yards the next year. His senior year went for 367 yards, but that was not enough to put him on the NFL Draft radar. He went undrafted, but signed with the Atlanta Falcons as a UDFA.

Skinner spent the year on the practice squad and was called up late in the year. However, he was not retained on the roster for 2026. The New York Jets signed him right before the start of training camp, and he spent the preseason with the team.

They released him after the preseason finale, and he was not retained on their practice squad. The Packers had only had Hilton on the roster since August 9. So, the team did not have a long connection with him. Still, he spent the preseason with the team and was brought back to the practice squad.

So, swapping him out for Skinner is notable.

Packers Have Wide Receiver Depth

With the Practice Squad and Injured Reserve combined, the Packers have nine receivers on their roster. They have their three starters in Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, and Jayden Reed. They also have Skyy Moore as a return man. Bo Melton was released, but quickly re-signed back to the roster as a cap-saving maneuver. They also kept rookie UDFA J. Michael Sturdivant as a special teams option.

They placed Savion Williams on the IR. He will be out until at least Week 4. When he comes back, the team will have to decide if a seventh receiver is worth keeping or if they need to move on from one of them.

They also have Isiah Neyor on the practice squad. He has more experience with the team than Hilton or Skinner. So, Skinner will come in, but barring multiple injuries, it is hard to see him being called up to the active roster.

The team is already deep at receiver; they could get one back from an injury, and Skinner is not even their top practice squad call-up. Still, it is good to see the Packers tighten the roster by adding Skinner, who they see as an upgrade over Hilton.