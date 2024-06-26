Randall Cobb ‘Lucky to Be Alive’ After Home Incident

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb and his family are safe after a home incident involving a Tesla car charger.

Cobb’s wife, Aiyda Cobb, posted to Instagram to update everyone on the incident. According to her, the family’s house caught fire due to their Tesla car charger combusting. The fire started in the garage, but spread to the rest of the house, forcing the family to quickly evacuate.

WFRV anchor Kyle Malzhan posted a photo of Aiyda’s Instagram story onto X.

Wow. Randall Cobb’s wife posted on Instagram that the family’s Tesla charger caught on fire in the garage and quickly spread saying, “We are lucky to be alive”. Prayers up for the Cobb family. pic.twitter.com/ICYMEoqsUz — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) June 26, 2024

Fortunately, Cobb and his entire family are safe. There has been no further update on how much damage the fire caused to the house.

Randall Cobb’s Packers Legacy

Although he has yet to formally retire, it’s unlikely that Cobb returns to Green Bay. Regardless of what happens next, he established himself as an electric player that will be remembered in franchise history.

Cobb was taken in the second round of the 2011 draft out of Kentucky. A former quarterback, he converted to wide receiver in the middle of his college career before going pro.

The Packers immediately felt Cobb’s impact in his first NFL game. In the season opener against the New Orleans Saints, he followed up a 32-yard touchdown reception with a spectacular 108-yard kickoff return for a score.

Cobb would go on to play 10 seasons for the Packers over two different stints. He only had one Pro Bowl selection during that time, and only had one season with over 1,000 yards and double-digit touchdowns. However, he developed into a safety blanket in the slot for Aaron Rodgers, making some big plays through his time in Green Bay.

As far as what’s next for Cobb, he has confirmed that he has not officially retired. However, in an interview with the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast, Cobb also admitted that he hasn’t drawn any interest from NFL teams.

“Everybody ages out of this league at some point,” Cobb said in the interview. “A matter of when, how. I’m kind of in that position now, if I want to go out on my own terms, I can. And I’ll be happy.”

At 33 years old, Cobb is nearing the end of his NFL career. He may not have the accolades that other receivers have, but he’ll have his own place in Packers history.

Green Bay’s Next Randall Cobb?

The Packers have a new emerging slot receiver in Jayden Reed. Despite playing just one season, he’s already generating quite a bit of buzz.

Reed was a second-round pick in 2023 out of Michigan State. He made an immediate impact, catching 64 passes for 793 yards and eight touchdowns, adding another two scores on the ground.

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander is high on Reed heading into 2024. He even compared the 2023 rookie to Cobb after an offseason workout.

“I mean, he has full potential. He reminds me of a young Randall Cobb. But he’s, I think, you know, he’s better,” Alexander told reporters. “He’s hungry, man. When you got a young guy coming in who’s hungry for the ball, they’re gonna make their plays. And you see it.”

That’s high praise from an All-Pro cornerback. If Reed can reach that potential, then the sky is the limit for the Packers offense.