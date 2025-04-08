Hi, Subscriber

Packers Urged to Reunite With Fan-Favorite 70-Sack Pass Rusher

Matt LaFleur
Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers.

Could a reunion be on the table for Preston Smith and the Green Bay Packers?

As of now, Smith remains a free agent. His experience and proven track record as a pass rusher might make him an asset for teams seeking to bolster their respective defensive fronts. Discussions surrounding where he’ll land continue, but considering Green Bay’s pass rushing needs, some analysts think a reunion would be a good thing.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox listed one currently available free agent who could help every team, and for the Packers, he chose Smith.

“They should consider bringing him back now. While the Packers recorded 45 sacks as a team last season, Rashan Gary was the only Green Bay defender to record more than five,” Knox wrote on April 5. “Smith logged 4.5 sacks with the Packers and Steelers last season and reached eight sacks in each of the previous three seasons.”

Re-Signing Preston Smith Would Be a Sentimental Move for the Green Bay Packers

After four seasons in Washington, Smith joined the Packers in March of 2019, signing a four-year contract. In his debut season, he made an immediate impact, recording a career-high 12 sacks, 23 QB hits and 56 total tackles. His performance was instrumental in revitalizing the Packers’ defense, and he became a fan favorite.

Throughout his tenure in Green Bay, Smith remained a relatively consistent force. In 2022, he led the team with 8.5 sacks, including standout performances like his two-sack game against the rival Chicago Bears Week 2. Recognizing his value, the Packers extended him, inking him to a four-year, $52.5 million deal, also securing his presence on the team through 2026.

But the 2024 season brought significant changes. With the arrival of new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, the Packers transitioned to a 4-3 defense, prompting Smith to move from outside linebacker to defensive end. This shift didn’t mesh with Smith’s preferred playing style, leading him to request a trade. Consequently, in November 2024, the Packers traded Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.

He participated in eight games with Pittsburgh during the remainder of the 2024 season, recording 13 total tackles and 2.0 sacks. Despite his contributions, the Steelers faced challenges in integrating him fully into their defensive lineup, leading to limited playing time in certain games.

As of the end of the 2024 NFL season, Smith has amassed 413 total tackles, 69.5 sacks, 12 forced fumbles, 6 interceptions and 4 defensive touchdowns across his 10 seasons.

In February 2025, the Steelers released him, a move that freed up $13.4 million in cap space. This decision was part of the team’s broader strategy to create financial flexibility and pursue younger talent during the offseason.

Why a Reunion With Smith Is Unlikely

Smith’s release marked the end of his brief tenure with Pittsburgh and opened the door for him to find a new role elsewhere. Would he really want to go right back to the team and DC whose scheme he just willfully left? Probably not.

Upon joining the Steelers, Smith, now 32 years old, expressed enthusiasm about returning to a 3-4 scheme, which better suited his skills. He’s very likely not going to want to try to reintegrate into that Hafley’s scheme now. Plus, Hafley got rid of him once. Would he really want the Packers re-signing Smith now?

Year after year, he has delivered consistent pressure on quarterbacks, solid run defense — and has even showcased rare coverage skills for a player his size. He could still be a solid rotational player for a team with pass rushing needs. Just don’t expect him donning the green and gold any time soon.

