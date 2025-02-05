Packers Receivers Let Loose On Star RB After Controversial Free Agency Comments

Hi, Subscriber

The receiving corps of the Green Bay Packers has become a topic of contention within the organization and its fan base.

On the one hand, the Packers have multiple young, impressive perimeter weapons in Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Christian Watson and Dontayvion Wicks.

On the other, one can question whether as a unit they bring the most out of QB, Jordan Love’s powers. Jayden Reed led the team with just 857 yards, followed by tight end, Tucker Kraft, with 707; whilst Doubs and Watson both came in just above the 600 yard mark in 2025.

So, when Josh Jacobs went on record earlier on Wednesday, claiming that Green Bay needed a true WR1, it caused quite a stir amongst Packers fans.

Packers Receivers React To Josh Jacobs’ Comments

Whilst many Green Bay fans applauded Josh Jacobs‘ blunt take on the situation facing the receiving corps, his teammates were less enthused.

Dontayvion Wicks replied to Jacobs with laughing emojis and a subsequent thumbs down, whilst Jayden Reed – in a now deleted tweet – came at both his RB1 and Packers fans in a tweet that has now been deleted.

Are The Packers Really In Need Of Another Receiver?

Numerically, no – Green Bay has six at-least-competent wideouts in Doubs, Reed, Watson, Wicks, along with Malik Heath and Bo Melton, the latter of whom figures to be re-signed this season as a restricted free agent.

But, as Jacobs notes, none of them have managed to turn into a top-end receiver. Whilst many of the Packers’ NFC rivals have amassed two #1 receivers; the Eagles have AJ Brown and Devonta Smith, the Rams have Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp (although likely not for long), and the Bucs hold both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin; Green Bay do not have even one on their roster.

Moreover, the starting wideouts the Packers do have all come with their own baggage outside of their lack of elite level production: Doubs has had issues with the team, and Watson has spent a significant amount of time working through injury – including suffering a brutal ACL tear that could threaten his participation come the start of the regular season in September.

Even the seemingly problem-less Reed has had a tendency to go in-and-out of games, and faded in the second half of the season, producing just 283 receiving yards in the back nine games.

Whatever side you land on, this should make for some intense locker room tension come OTAs this Spring.

