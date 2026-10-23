REPORT: Packers Sniffing Around Trade For All-Pro DT

The Green Bay Packers are facing serious problems in the heart of their defensive line. Both Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Ford have landed on injured reserve, and Anthony Campbell; currently the team’s only backup defensive lineman on the active roster; was limited in practice both on Wednesday and Thursday as he continues to battle an ankle injury.

Although the Packers added former first round pick Mazi Smith earlier this week, the ex-Dallas Cowboy does not have the pedigree of a consistent starter at defensive tackle, having struggled since entering the league back in 2023.

So it would stand to reason that the team could look to the trade market to source further options at a position that feels more and more depleted. Even with former 7th round draft pick, nose tackle Jordon Riley being designated to return from IR last week, the Packers seem very thin at a crucial position heading into the grinding portion of mid-season.

Thus it may not come as a surprise that reports have emerged that the Packers have been snooping around what would be a high-end trade target on Thursday.

Packers Have Inquired About DeForest Buckner – Per Reports

“The Packers have made trade calls inquiring about Colts DT DeForest Buckner, per multiple sources.” Underdog’s Tyler Brooke reported on Thursday.

Although this is not coming from the league’s top sources and insiders like Ian Rapoport or Adam Schefter, nor the most notorious names in the Packers sphere, like The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, there is still reason to believe there is truth to the report.

Underdog is a reputable sports media company, and the Packers are in dire need of defensive line help. Moreover, the Packers are set to have 11 picks in the 2027 NFL Draft, including two in the third and fourth rounds – per Over the Cap’s compensatory picks estimation.

Buckner and Other Colts May Be Available After GM Firing

Since the firing of former Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard after the team’s Week 6 loss to the Tennessee Titans, rumors of a fire sale in Indianapolis have lead to almost all of the team’s top players being linked with a move away.

Although Buckner is 32 years of age now, and has not made a Pro Bowl since 2023, he is nonetheless continuing to operate at a high level. Through the first six games of the season, the former San Francisco 49er already has 4 sacks from the interior of the defensive line.

Buckner’s deal expires at the end of the season, and it is likely that his next team will have to pay at least a reasonable amount to acquire his services again in 2027. A third round pick in next year’s draft will likely be close to the price.