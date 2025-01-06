Rex Ryan Issues Grave Warning To Former Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

The Aaron Rodgers experience has been anything like the Jets would have hoped after the 4 x MVP’s ignominious departure from the Green Bay Packers.

Green Bay has supposedly found their quarterback of the future in Jordan Love, who signed a then-league highest, 4 year, $220 million deal this past offseason, and will compete in the playoffs as the #7 after compiling a respectable 11-6 record in the ultra-competitive NFC North.

Meanwhile, a highly unfortunate torn Achilles at the outset of the 2023 season heightened the anticipation for Rodgers’ first full year with New York Jets, only for the team to fall far from expectations, ending the year with a 5-12 record and the 7th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Although Rodgers’ individual play has not been horrific by any means – throwing for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions – he has not been able to overcome the otherwise uber dysfunctional Jets franchise that fired their head coach mid way through the season and proceeded to decline even further as the year went on.

Aaron Rodgers Given A “Free Pass” By The Jets

Many across the media world have accused Rodgers of having an easy ride at the Jets; having the owner’s ear with regard to multiple personnel decisions, and gaining impunity from internal scrutiny and criticism.

This contrasts markedly with Rodgers’ time at the Packers, where the QB’s comparatively very little power or say in the direction of the franchise reportedly irked the former Super Bowl champion.

However, with Saleh gone and a new coach set to step into the full time head coaching role, with Jeff Ulbrich widely considered to not be in the running for head coach after going 3-9 over the team’s final 12 games of the season, this period of “luxury” for the future 1st ballot Hall of Famer may be coming to an end.

Certainly, if a certain familiar face re-takes the reins of the franchise.

Rex Ryan Promises To Restore Order To The New York Jets If Made New Head Coach

Rex Ryan has put himself into the mix for head coach of the Jets, and believes he is the correct and only man for the job – in classic Ryan fashion – as he prepares for his upcoming interview on Tuesday.

And as part of his calling card to ownership, Ryan has vowed to end Rodgers’ “free pass” during his stint in New York, and had some harsh words regarding the star quarterback’s treatment, per ESPN New York Radio on the “DiPietro and Rothenberg Show”.

“Clearly, when you have a guy that doesn’t show up for mandatory minicamp — and, by the way, he’s your quarterback, coming off an injury — I think that’s an absolutely ridiculous message you send to the team.” If he comes back, things would be different. If he’s back, it ain’t gonna be the country club, show up whenever the hell you want to show up. That ain’t gonna happen. I’ll just leave it at that.”

Ryan is referring to Rodgers’ “unexcused” absence during mandatory minicamp earlier in 2024, during which he had planned a trip to Egypt and had notified the team well in advance.

It could well be that the former Jets head coach is styling himself as the dogged “culture enforcer” that, in fairness, they could certainly use. Whether it will land him his old job back, we will have to wait and see.