Richard Sherman Unleashes on Jordan Love After Packers Playoff Loss

Former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman has made his feelings about Jordan Love known before, but this time, he’s going for the jugular.

The former All-Pro defensive back has been a minority in his vocal criticism of the Packers quarterback, but after Green Bay’s early playoff exit, Sherm shined the spotlight on Love yet again.

Sherman, known for his candid commentary, has consistently questioned the Packers’ decision to transition to Love, and after Green Bay was eliminated by the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild card round, he felt vindicated in his criticisms.

“I don’t think that Jordan Love has showed me anything that really made me feel like: ‘Oh my God! He’s one of the guys’ — guys that can win it all,” Sherman said on the January 13 episode of his podcast, before detailing why he feels that way.

Richard Sherman on Jordan Love: Packers Are Done if Other Teams Stop the Run

Led by Josh Jacobs, the Packers finished 5th in the league in rushing (146.8 yards per game) during the regular season. In their 22-10 loss to Philadelphia, they finished with just 107 yards on the ground. Sherm thinks the Eagles may have given the rest of the NFL a blue print on how to beat the Packers moving forward.

“I said it early in the season: ‘Oh, that’s why they got Josh Jacobs,’ they don’t trust the quarterback. They’re going to treat him like a rookie. A $55 million rookie, but a rookie. They’re going to run the ball well, they’re gonna limit his pass attempts because they don’t want him to throw the game away,” Sherm said, adding:

“If somebody’s able to stop the run like the Philadelphia Eagles, then they’re (Packers) going to have a big issue, because they’re going to have to take the training wheels off and they’re going to have to let him throw the ball — and he hasn’t shown that he can take care of the ball at a high level.”

A former rival of the Packers when he played with the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers, Sherm promises his criticisms aren’t stemming from any sour grapes or previous grievances.

“The tape will speak louder than I can ever speak,” he added, in reference to Love’s play.

Love Had an Up & Down Season for Packers in 2024

Love’s 2024 campaign showcased both his potential, but it also highlighted areas that need improvement. Statistically, Love completed 63.7% of his passes, amassing 3,389 yards, 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions over 15 games, resulting in a passer rating of 96.7.

Against the Eagles, he threw three interceptions, marking his worst passer rating of the season (41.5).

His performance against Philly highlighted the inconsistencies that have occasionally surfaced throughout the season, particularly when facing high-level competition. Despite this, Love’s development has been positively received within the organization.

Looking ahead, there are specific areas where Love can focus on improvement. Working on his decision-making under pressure and increasing his effectiveness against man coverage will be critical. This season, against man coverage, Love completed 63 of 120 attempts for 924 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions, resulting in a passer rating of 69.5.

If he can better himself there, the Packers should be in the postseason hunt every year. If not, the Packers may have given $220 million to a mid-level QB.