Packers 1,700-Yard WR Dubbed Top ‘Trade Asset’ Ahead of NFL Draft

As the 2025 NFL draft draws nearer, the Green Bay Packers could potentially explore putting starting wide receiver Romeo Doubs on the trade block.

Doubs caught 147 passes for 1,700 yards and 15 touchdowns over his first three seasons with the Packers, but the 24-year-old wideout is entering a contract year in 2025 and coming off a season in which the team suspended him for one game due to his conduct.

The Packers will also have their other top wide receiver — 2022 second-round pick Christian Watson — looking for a new contract after the upcoming season, putting them in a situation where they will likely have to choose between extending him or Doubs.

To avoid a yearlong mystery with the two of them, Pro Football Focus’ Bradley Locker suggested the Packers could instead look to trade Doubs before the 2025 draft, calling him their “best trade asset” as they continue their search for a bona fide No. 1 receiver.

“Watson may have the most upside of the bunch, but a torn ACL suffered late in the year would reduce his trade value,” Locker wrote. “At the same time, Doubs has been effective in the past two years, ranking second on the team with a 75.0 PFF receiving grade and leading the way with 83 first downs picked up.

“The bottom line is that Green Bay probably will not re-sign both Watson and Doubs next offseason, and the latter could net more capital right now.”

Romeo Doubs Trade Would Come With Risk for Packers

Doubs has been regularly mentioned as a hypothetical trade candidate over the first few months of the offseason, partially because the perception is the Packers want a clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver and will face a logjam at the position if they don’t move one of them.

While Doubs might fetch the most value on the trade market, though, the risk might be too great for the Packers to take without a clear succession plan in place for him.

The Packers would still have Watson, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Bo Melton and Malik Heath on their roster without Doubs, but consistency has not been a hallmark of the group. Reed is promising and finished just shy of 900 receiving yards in 2024, but his usage has varied from heavily involved to virtually absent over his first two seasons.

There is also Watson, a deep-threat speedster, but he could miss the first half of the 2025 regular season for the Packers as he recovers from his season-ending knee injury.

Now, if the Packers had acquired a veteran in free agency or on the trade market, they could more reasonably justify trading Doubs. Without a clear upgrade in place, though, the Packers seem more likely to hurt their chances of contention than help them by trading away Doubs — even if they must deal with an either-or contract situation later.

Could Packers Use Romeo Doubs to Trade Up in Draft?

The Packers have a couple of good reasons to keep Doubs off the trade block, but one that could tempt them to deal him away? The opportunity to move up in Round 1.

The Packers have not drafted a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL draft in more than two decades, but they could break the cycle in 2025 if the right prospect falls into their laps. Brian Gutekunst was the only NFL general manager to attend former Arizona wide receiver and likely first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan’s private workout, after all.

The problem for the Packers is their desired receiving target might not make it to them at No. 23 overall, which could prompt them to trade up for someone like McMillan.

While the Packers have at least one pick in every round and could package a few of them together to move farther up the order on the opening night of the draft, it might suit them better to use Doubs as a trade chip and solve their future contract issues now if they intend to replace him with a first-round rookie wide receiver in the move up.