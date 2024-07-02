Packers Encouraged to Sign Former $118 Million Quarterback as Backup

The Green Bay Packers have found a star quarterback in Jordan Love, but they could still use a veteran backup like Ryan Tannehill once the 2024 season kicks off.

Lorenzo Reyna with Pro Football Network laid out one free agent each NFL team should sign ahead of training camp. For the Packers, Reyna laid out a case for Tannehill as a backup QB.

“No, this isn’t a possible replacement for QB1 Jordan Love,” Reyna wrote. “However, Love and the Packers will need someone reliable in case he goes down. Ryan Tannehill gives immediate assurance if brought in — with a past as a Pro Bowler, a playoff QB, and a backup.”

It’s not the splashiest move, but a necessary one. If Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt show signs of their youth in training camp, a veteran like Tannehill makes sense.

Ryan Tannehill’s Roller Coaster NFL Career

There have been some real highs during Tannehill’s career. However, there have also been some serious low points.

A former college wide receiver who converted to QB, Tannehill was taken in the first round by the Miami Dolphins back in 2012. He spent his first seven NFL seasons with Miami, but failed to live up to his first-round billing. He went 42-46 as a starter, leading the NFL in sack yardage in two separate seasons. Tannehill would also miss the entire 2017 season with a torn ACL.

The Dolphins ended up trading Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans before the 2019 season in a move that completely revitalized his career. He finished his first season with his new team by throwing for 2,742 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 12 games. He led the NFL in passer rating while earning Pro Bowl honors and the Comeback Player of the Year award.

That breakout year led to the Titans awarding Tannehill with a four-year, $118 million extension in 2020. The Titans went 23-10 over the next two seasons, but things quickly dropped off in 2022 and 2023.

Things continued to go south for Tannehill during that stretch. The Titans drafted a pair of quarterbacks in Malik Willis and Will Levis over that span. Levis eventually took over for Tannehill last season, leading to the veteran QB being benched for a rookie.

Now, Tannehill remains a free agent with no deal signed throughout the offseason. At 35 years old, his best bet to stay in the NFL will be as a backup with a team, or as an emergency addition due to an injury to another player.

Don’t Sleep on Michael Pratt

Sean Clifford was the backup quarterback for the Packers in 2023. However, don’t sleep on Michael Pratt jumping him on the depth chart by the end of training camp.

Pratt became a household name for the Tulane Green Wave. A four-year starter, he finished his career with over 9,600 passing yards, 90 touchdowns, and 26 interceptions. He left the program on a high note, earning AAC Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2023.

While not a particularly mobile quarterback, Pratt delivers an accurate ball with good touch. He can layer the ball in across the field, and has the pocket awareness to evade pressure without being a dual-threat QB.

Clifford has an extra year of NFL experience under his belt, but Pratt’s level of play in college could give him some confidence to try airing it out at Packers training camp, earning him a potential QB2 spot on the roster.