Packers Former 3rd-Round Pick Gets Updated Injury Timeline

It was a bit of a surprise when second-year third-round pick Savion Williams was placed on the Injured Reserve with a Designation to Return before the Green Bay Packers finalized their initial 53-man roster.

Williams appeared to have suffered an injury in the Packers’ second preseason game. He was pulled after just two snaps. He missed the team’s final preseason game, but so did all of the starters. So, his status was unclear. Now, General Manager Brian Gutekunst has made it clear that Williams has a high ankle sprain.

Gutekunst expects Williams to miss the minimum four games that come with being placed on the IR, but he should return right after that.

“Savion’s got a high-ankle [sprain], so he’s got to work through that. … It’s an Achilles thing [for Oliver], but it’s something he should probably be ready to go before those four games are up,” Jason Hirschhorn tweeted.

The injury hurts the chances of Williams creating a strong role in the offense.

Green Bay Packers Provide Update on Savion Williams

Williams was going to enter the year as the number four wideout. However, he is more of a gadget player and project than a true wide receiver. He had ten receptions in his rookie season, but had just as many rushing attempts, showing how the team truly used him.

Entering year two, the plan was to get him more involved in that role. However, things will be delayed with the injury.

It was already going to be hard to integrate him into the mix given his role is particular and takes game planning around. Now, Williams needs to catch up, get back into his role, and have the coaches draw up plays for him. That will be a lot harder after missing four games.

Packers Are Deep at Wide Receiver

Meanwhile, Green Bay viewed Williams as a luxury, but not a player that they need too badly. They have their top three receivers set. Christian Watson and Matthew Golden will be the outside options. Jayden Reed will man the slot. So Williams was never going to start.

Still, their depth is valuable as well. Bo Melton will get on the field on offense due to his blocking ability. They also have free agent Skyy Moore and rookie J. Michael Sturdivant. Neither has been productive on offense in the NFL, as Moore is more of a return threat.

However, that means the offense can get the ball in his hands and use him similarly to Williams. Green Bay can also use Sturdivant in a similar role, as he is a raw receiver with size and speed.

So, the team can find ways to incorporate the role when he is out. However, they are not going to need him too much when he gets back.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the second year of Williams. Another unproductive season could bring out bust talk before his third time around in Green Bay.