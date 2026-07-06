ESPN Believes Packers Are Hiding a Secret Weapon

Green Bay Packers second-year wide receiver Savion Williams is not a starter for his team and is unlikely to be one this year. However, he is expected to have a notable role, and could be involved in the Packers offense, according to Aaron Schatz of ESPN.

Schatz notes that Williams was a project coming into the NFL, so his minimal usage in year one is expected. Now, the team needs to get him a role.

“Williams is tall (6-foot-4) and fast (4.48 40) but was always going to be a developmental player in the NFL,” wrote Schatz. “He was mostly a gadget player as a rookie last season, with more carries (11) than receptions (10). Has he advanced enough to play a major role in the Packers’ passing game if one of their starting wide receivers gets hurt?”

This would be a valuable addition to a Packers offense that looks good on paper, but has questions underneath. Their wide receiver room is evolving, their tight end is returning from injury and their running back is facing legal trouble.

All of this combines for a strong need to involve a Swiss Army Knife player who can take on all of the roles.

The Green Bay Packers Secret Weapon in 2026 is Savion Williams

Williams is locked in as the fourth receiver, but there are questions involving all three of the players ahead of him. Christian Watson has a known injury history that has extended throughout his career. Jayden Reed has proven to be more durable, but is coming off of an injury-plagued season as well.

This brings up Matthew Golden. While Williams had low expectations as a rookie, the team thought they would see a little more flash from Golden. He is expected to take on a much bigger role in 2026, but he has not proven he can handle the duties. This should allow plenty of opportunities for Williams.

Beyond that, he can help in the rushing game. Teams thought about moving him to running back in the NFL. Josh Jacobs has been participating with the team, but with legal issues over his head, he could end up suspended, or on an exempt list at any time.

The Packers’ depth at running back is too thin, and they would likely lean on Williams for legitimate carries if Jacobs did miss time.

When you add in Kraft being eased back in, the Packers have to get creative with their personnel looks early in the season. That is just one more way to see Williams find an early role.

Packers Have a Versatile Weapon to Utilize in Savion Williams

While Williams did not see the field much in 2025, he did flash just enough to show fans what he can bring. Williams had 10 catches for 78 yards and 11 rushes for 37 yards. This shows that he can be used in the rushing game just as much, if not more than, the passing game.

Beyond that, Williams had 28 kick returns last season. So, he is going to get on the field and have a role regardless of what he does on offense. However, if he can see an uptick in both targets and rushes, it would be a major win for the team.

Still, for as much potential impact he could have, it is still unrealized right now. Will he be a legitimate option, or another player who appears better in theory?